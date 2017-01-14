Couple’s trip takes bloody turn at airport

by Jim Boyle

Editor

When Mark and Kari Lea boarded a plane at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this past weekend, they had visions of cruising on pretty blue water and celebrating their first year of marriage. Submitted photo

Mark and Kari Lea, of Elk River, had plans for a cruise to celebrate their first wedding anniversary when they had to run for cover during a shooting a airport in Florida.

They had no idea they would sit three rows away from the man who would open fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and get caught up in the middle of the bloodshed when he did it.

As Mark and Kari grabbed their last bag of luggage in baggage claim area of Terminal 2 of the Floridian airport, they heard what sounded like fire crackers behind them. As they turned toward the ruckus, the calm movement of travelers turned to hysteria.

“People began to scream and run to the nearest exits or hide under chairs,” said Mark Lea, who rushed his wife out before going back in to help others who had fallen in the madness.

Mark Lea, a 53-year-old financial adviser who runs an investment business out of Coon Rapids, estimates the barrage of fire took 45 seconds and came to a sudden halt. Afterward, the shooter laid face down, spread eagle and waited for authorities to converge, Lea said. Submitted photo

Law enforcement were all over the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooting that killed five and injured six.

“He just randomly started shooting,” said Lea, who has a permit to carry and would recognize the gun as a 9 mm. “There was no rhyme or reason to it. He was not yelling, he was not screaming. He was very quiet. He was shooting as though he was walking through the woods and doing target practice, only using people as his targets.”

Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old veteran of the Iraq war who claimed the government was controlling his mind, was taken into federal custody for the shooting that left five people dead and six wounded.

Lea spoke with authorities for about four hours after the shooting. They told him he sat three rows away from the shooter on the plane, he said. Submitted photo

Law enforcement gathered evidence after the shooting. The shooter was apprehended without incident after he laid face down on his own volition.

What possessed Lea to run back to into the mayhem, he said he’s not entirely sure.

“I really wasn’t thinking,” he told the Star News, while standing at the edge of the cruise ship before it was to depart. “I’m a take-charge kind of guy, and given the duress I just kind of bolted into action.”

He also noted that he is the vice president of the Minnesota Patriot Guard and one of the group’s ride leaders. Although he was never in the service, he has an incredible appreciation for those who do serve and knows all too well of their sacrifices. Submitted photo

The shooter was placed in federal custody after his quiet rampage took place. The 26-year-old Iraq veteran said the government was controlling his mind.

Outside the terminal he consoled a woman named Kari Oehme from Council Bluffs, Iowa, whose husband, Michael Oehme, was one of the five people shot and killed.

Kari Oehme was also injured. She took a shot to the shoulder. Lea did his best to keep her calm and from going into shock as blood pooled below her. He stayed with her about 10 minutes, until emergency personnel could tend to her and get her transported to a nearby hospital.

Lea later talked to the woman’s daughter, who tracked them down on Facebook and thanked him for being there for her mother, who shares the same first name (and spelling) as Kari Lea. She is expected to recover.

The Leas found out through the course of their interactions with the Oehmes that the Oehmes regularly drove through Elk River on their way to a cabin in Brainerd. Mark Lea snapped a picture of the gun used in the shooting.

He and his wife sat three rows from the shooter who flew in from Alaska and grapped a connecting flight to Fort Lauderdale.

The whole experience has been surreal, Mark Lea said. He and Kari Lea, who were married on Dec. 26, 2015, intended to celebrate their anniversary with gusto. This has proved difficult as the gravity of the situation sank in over the week.

They spent four hours on the phone with an FBI crisis team and a chaplain on Wednesday as they wrestle with what they witnessed and experienced. The shooting has cast a shadow on their first anniversary.