City – CITY OF ELK RIVER

Resolution 16-52

A Resolution of the City of Elk River Approving Notice of Summary Publication of Ordinance

No. 16-19, an Ordinance which Amends the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances by adding Section 30-1587, Focused Area Study (FAST) and Section 30-1588, Structure Regulations, to the City Code

WHEREAS, on August 15, 2016, the Elk River City Council adopted Ordinance No. 16-19, an ordinance which amends the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances by adding Section 30-1587, entitled Focused Area Study (FAST), and Section, 30-1158, entitled Structure Regulations; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section 412.191, Subd. 4 allows publication by title and summary in the case of lengthy ordinances; and

WHEREAS, the City Council finds that the following summary will clearly inform the public on the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 16-19; and

WHEREAS, a copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 16-19 is available for inspection by any person at the office of the Elk River City Clerk, 13065 Orono Parkway, during regular business hours 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Elk River, Minnesota, as follows: That the City Council, by at least four-fifths votes, authorizes publication of the title and the following summary of Ordinance No. 16-19.

Public Notice:

During their August 15, 2016, meeting, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 16-19, an ordinance which amends the City of Elk River Code of Ordinances by adding Section 30-1587, entitled Focused Area Study (FAST), and Section, 30-1158, entitled Structure Regulations, to the City Code.

In summary, Ordinance No. 16-19: 1) creates a new zoning district, the Focused Area Study (FAST) District, with multiple sub-districts, to implement the Focused Area Study which was approved by the City Council on June 21, 2010; and 2) adopts structure regulations for properties within the FAST district.

Passed and adopted this 6th day of September, 2016.

John J. Dietz, Mayor

ATTEST: Tina Allard

City Clerk

Published in the

Star News

January 14, 2017

642467