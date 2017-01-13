Otsego truck stop protest halted

by Eric Oslund

Reporter

Concerned Otsego citizens turned out in unusually large numbers for the first Otsego City Council meeting of the year to — among other things — protest a truck stop rumored to be coming to Otsego.

While some were there to discuss water issues related to radium and chlorine, many wanted to let their concerns be heard regarding talk of a Love’s Truck Stop coming to their city. But the night did not go as planned.

Before open forum, a time for the public to address the council, Mayor Jessica Stockamp said that the City Attorney Andrew MacArthur was going to say a few words.

“I understand that a lot of you might be here for a truck stop,” MacArthur began while scanning the room of citizens. “There is nothing on this agenda regarding a truck stop. We haven’t received an application regarding a truck stop.”

MacArthur said he advised the City Council that they are not supposed to comment on the matter at this time.

“We’re not going to receive any comments on that in open forum or otherwise,” he stated.

No application

The city attorney went on to explain why there would be no discussion of the rumored truck stop during that Monday meeting on Jan. 9. He stated there has been no application submitted at this point in time, but that every property owner has a right to make an application for the use of their land.

Then, once an application is submitted, there is a meeting with the city staff to determine what actions need to be taken, and once those decisions are made, they go through a public hearing process.

“On a controversial item such as this, what’s very important is that the record be what’s on the planning commission at that public hearing,” MacArthur continued. “So any comments that you would make tonight would not only be inappropriate, since we don’t have an application, but, further, that would muddy the waters in the event an application is made and we do proceed to a public hearing.” Photo by Jim Boyle

Residents of Otsego are up in arms over a developer’s interest in putting a truck stop at the County Road 137 (formerly County Road 37) and Interstate 94.

If an application is made, the city can either deny or approve the application. Once they make a decision, either the residents or the applicant themselves have the opportunity to appeal that decision. Once the appeal is made, it’s taken to the district court and becomes a separation of powers issue.

“So basically what the court looks at is they look at that record, and as long as that record is clean – meaning that when the City Council determines what their decision is, it’s based solely on that record and not on outside comments outside that public hearing – then the courts will defer to the city on that record,” MacArthur said.

He said if comments were made at the meeting held on Monday, when no application was submitted and outside the public hearing, and the city later denied the application, the applicant could go back and say that the decision was based on comments made outside of the record.

MacArthur went on to say that once an application is submitted, there will be public notices for a public hearing sent out 350 feet away from the affected property, and there will also be a public notice printed in the paper. But if residents who are not within the 350 feet also want to receive a notice, all they have to do is go to the city clerk and ask to be notified of any meeting or proceedings regarding the application.

One citizen speaks

Despite the city’s efforts to shut down conversation of the alleged truck stop, one resident still got up to talk for himself and the rest of his neighbors.

“I just want to comment, I’m actually really nervous, because No. 1 – I want to respect the process to the T, and I don’t want to say something – if I start going out of line stop me,” Chris Loch began. “No one’s here with the pitchforks or anything like that. It’s just, there’s a lot of information out there and a lot of, I don’t want to say rumors, but we know what’s going on. There’s just a lot of frustration with the people. I don’t know if you guys are aware of that or whatnot, and I understand we can’t comment, but I do want to say a lot of people that will be opposing this, absolutely, we’re going to follow the process. We want to work with you guys as fellow ‘Otsegoans’ to (do) what is going to best benefit our community. I guess that’s all I really want to say at this point.”

Otsego officials made it clear on the city’s website they were aware of a purchase agreement for a potential development for a property in Otsego located northeast of the Interstate-94 and Wright County Road 137 interchange.

The link noted city staff has had preliminary discussions with a developer regarding a potential development of this property, but no development application had been submitted.

“City staff regularly meets with developers regarding potential projects within the city,” the linked article stated. “Some proposals proceed to the development application stage and others do not.”

A development application requires submission of detailed plans prepared by professional architects, landscape architects, civil engineers and surveyors for all site and building improvements.

“The City understands the interest generated by possible development within the city,” the link states. “The process established by State Law and the Zoning Ordinance exists to ensure fair consideration of land use issues for all involved.”

The link did not make known information about the developer, but information circulating on other internet sites seems to indicate Love’s Travel Stop is what the developer has in mind.

Love’s Travel Stops rapidly growing

Love’s had a record year in 2016, opening 47 new locations, the most ever opened in one year for the company, according to company’s website.

With more than 410 locations nationwide to start 2017, Love’s reports it is preparing to serve customers in new areas and in more ways in the year to come. Its website states it plans to open more than 50 new stores in 2017.

The mere talk of a truck stop along I-94 in Otsego has spawned a petition against it, discussion on a closed group neighborhood Facebook page and a GoFundMe page soliciting donations to fight the potential truck stop.

The Facebook page has posted a call to action to access the GoFundMe page started to raise money for a land rights attorney “in order to have the best chance to defeat the truck stop.” (Note: Editor Jim Boyle contributed to this report.)