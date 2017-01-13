Government

Livonia Township Board filings set to close Jan. 17

The filing period for two posts on the Livonia Township Board will close on Jan. 17.
So far Sheldon Pool has filed for re-election to his Supervisor B seat on the board, and Lila Spencer has filed for the seat as well.
Kevin Hiller, who holds an interim Supervisor C seat, has not filed for re-election as of Jan. 10, but when asked about it by the Star News in December, he indicated he planned to file.
The Supervisor B seat is for three years. The Supervisor Seat C is for 1 year.
The filing period opened at 5 p.m. Jan. 3. Affidavits of candidacy must be filed with the town clerk/treasurer at the Livonia Town Hall, 11162 265th Ave.
The election is slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.