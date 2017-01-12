Police report: Vehicle clocked at 104 mph crashes near bridge

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A vehicle was clocked going 104 mph on Highway 169 in Elk River on Jan. 7 before it crashed on Highway 101 just south of the Mississippi River bridge.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the driver was a Brooklyn Park man, 23. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Police had been alerted to the vehicle at 3:23 a.m. after fielding a complaint about a silver passenger car, speeding south on Highway 169 from Zimmerman.

Elk River Police observed the vehicle on Highway 169, with a measured speed of 104 mph.

A short pursuit ended with the suspect crashing.

Car rear-ends Lincoln at Elk River stoplight

Three people were injured when a 2005 Ford Taurus traveling south on Highway 169 at Highway 10 in Elk River rear-ended a 2007 Lincoln MKX that was stopped at a red light, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:49 p.m. Jan. 7.

The driver of the Taurus was an Elk River man, 68.

He and the driver of the Lincoln, a 41-year-old Milaca woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as did a Foreston woman, 62, who was a passenger in the Lincoln.

The Milaca woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Two boys riding in the Lincoln, ages 12 and 8, were not injured.

Boy, 16, cited after stop for speeding

A Princeton boy, 16, was cited for speeding and possession of tobacco, alcohol and drug paraphernalia after police stopped him for speeding in Elk River.

Police radar measured the speed of the boy’s vehicle at 68 mph as he drove south on Highway 169. He was pulled over in the 19500 block at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 8.

“When I contacted the driver, I smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from inside the car,” according to the police report.

During the vehicle search, police found drug paraphernalia, alcohol and an e-cigarette.

The boy’s parent was called and notified of traffic stop and citation.

Man, 23, cited for disorderly conduct

An Elk River man, 23, was cited for disorderly conduct after police were called to an incident in the 19000 block of Ivanhoe Drive.

Officers responded for a possible domestic or assault with one party bleeding. Upon arrival the scenes were secured and both parties involved were located.

Police determined the incident to be disorderly conduct and a suspect was cited.

The suspect suffered deep lacerations to the lower right side of his back, caused by breaking and climbing through two windows, according to the police report. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Police arrest Elk River man for DWI

An Elk River man, 44, was arrested for DWI after police were called to a child custody exchange on Jan. 6 in the 18000 block of Carson Court.

The complainant had reported that she was at the listed location for a child custody exchange with the father of their children; however, she did not want to allow him to take the children, since he did not have a valid driver’s license, which police confirmed.

Upon arrival, the complainant left with the children, and police detected signs of impairment in the male, who was in the driver’s seat of the parked vehicle, according to the police report.

The man was arrested for DWI and transported to jail, where he was held for court.