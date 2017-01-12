Mainstreams: A winter escape

by Joni Astrup

Associate editor

When winter winds blow and snow settles in deep drifts over the frozen landscape, tropical vacations beckon.

“We’re very busy. Once it got cold, people want to get out of here,” said Jan Moeser, office manager of Elk River Travel. A beach on the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Scott Shaver, owner of GMS Vacations in Zimmerman, also has been kept hopping, helping people escape the cold. He said the Riviera Maya in Mexico is a popular vacation destination of his clients this winter.

The Riviera Maya is located south of Cancun along the Caribbean coastline of eastern Mexico.

Besides favorable weather and all-inclusive resorts, the area offers excellent snorkeling, as it is home to the second largest reef in the world after Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Shaver said.

His top three bookings this year are the all-inclusive resorts of Barcelo Maya Palace and El Dorado Seaside Suites, both in the Riviera Maya, and Grand Park Royal Cozumel on Cozumel Island, also in Mexico. The El Dorado is an all-inclusive resort on the Riviera Maya in Mexico.

While there are a lot of variables, the average price of a winter getaway to a resort ranges from $1,200 to $1,800 per person for seven nights and eight days, he said.

All-inclusive resort packages include airfare, transfers to and from the airport, hotel, and beverages, meals and non-motorized sports at the resort, he said.

In addition to Mexico’s Riviera Maya and Cozumel Island, another popular warm-weather destination is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Shaver said.

The Grand Park Royal Cozumel, an all-inclusive resort on Cozumel Island in Mexico.

His personal favorite is Cozumel Island. He described it as family-oriented, comfortable and safe.

Elk River Travel’s Moeser said the No. 1 winter destination for their clients continues to be Mexico, particularly Cancun and the Riviera Maya, where the all-inclusive resorts are popular.

The Caribbean also is in demand, with the specific destination depending on which area offers the best value, she said. Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is the current favorite, Moeser said.

“It has some great prices this year, so that’s been very popular,” she said. The Riviera Maya is located south of Cancun along the Caribbean coastline of eastern Mexico.

It offers beautiful stretches of beaches and all-inclusive resorts, she said.

Cruises, meanwhile, continue to be in demand.

Last fall, Moeser took a cruise on the Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Harmony of the Seas. It can accommodate almost 9,000 people, including the crew. Passengers can participate in all sorts of activities onboard including in-line skating, ice skating, zip lining, learning how to surf and riding on a carousel, all without leaving the ship.

“It’s like a floating city,” Moeser said.