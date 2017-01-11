William “Bill” Oran Martin was born December 17, 1940 and in St. Paul, MN and passed away on January 10, 2017.

He worked several construction jobs and joined the MN Labor Union. He was very handy and could fix anything. He worked at Cornerstone Auto Group in Elk River since 1993 and recently retired in May of 2016. Bill was loved by many and will be missed by all. Bill enjoyed antiques and his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oran J. and Grace C. Martin; siblings, Joan, Charles and Ronald.

Survived by his other siblings, Janet, Raymond and Donald.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 14, 2017, 1 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN with visitation on Friday from 4-7 p.m. also one hour prior to service all at the funeral home. Interment St. Andrew Cemetery. No memorials or flowers please. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com