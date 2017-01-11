Glenn Charles Abelson, age 70, of Zimmerman, MN passed away peacefully, of natural causes, in his sleep, at his home, on January 8, 2017.

Glenn was born September 13, 1946 in Virginia, MN to Charles and Hilda (Anderson) Abelson. He had two older and much loved sisters, Dolly and Lorrayne. Glenn attended public school in Virginia and graduated from high school in 1964. Glenn and Lillian Seckar were joined in marriage in 1974. They first resided in Brooklyn Park, MN, eventually building a home in Zimmerman, MN where they resided until Glenn’s death. For a short time in the early eighties Glenn and his family lived in Houston, Texas. They eventually returned to Zimmerman. Glenn graduated from Bemidji State in 1969 and received his main education from North Dakota State. For most of his adult life Glenn was a teacher, a profession he loved. Glenn enjoyed hunting, kayaking, movies, reading and time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He especially loved the history of the wild west and would often offer comment while watching a movie to let you know if a saddle horn or gun holster was correct for the time period being portrayed. He was a great story teller, possessing a broad breath of eclectic knowledge that he loved to share with everyone.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lillian; his two sons, Matthew (Carolyn) and Michael (Rachel); five grandchildren, Alli, Devon, Carlee, Victoria and Jack, and two great-grandchildren, Kieran and Kaiden; beloved sister Lorrayne Aysta; brothers-in-law Bob Nevala, Phil Seckar and Steve Colby; sisters-in-law DoLoras DeMaray, Ann Johnston, and Lisa Colby; numerous nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dolly Nevala; brothers-in-law Richard Aysta and Tim Seckar; sister-in-law Kathy Seckar; and nephews Bruce and Daryl Nevala.

No service will be held at this time. Glenn will be interred at the Florenton Cemetery. A graveside visitation will occur late spring at the cemetery. For more information please call Range Funeral Home 218-741-1481. Please send memorials to the Friends of the Elk River Library; for details call 763-441-1641. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.