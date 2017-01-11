Athlete of the Week: Madison Chapman

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Growing up in the shadow of her older brother, Madison Chapman – the baby of the family – decided to do something different. Something that one in her family had done for her.

What she decided on was to play hockey. Madison Chapman has recorded seven points over her team’s last six games – six assists and one goal. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

She didn’t know anyone – whether it be a family member or a friend – that played hockey, but she convinced her parents to let her try it out when she was only in third grade. They were happy to oblige, enrolling her in a clinic to help her learn how to play, and she was hooked from that point on.

“I didn’t really know anybody that played hockey, didn’t have any friends that played it, nobody in my family played hockey,” she said with a laugh. “One day I decided that I wanted to play hockey.”

Chapman is in her senior year in high school and an assistant captain on the Rogers Royals girls hockey team. She’s been a part of the varsity program since she was a freshman, and this is the most successful season she has been a part of.

As of their victory over the North Wright County Riverhawks on Jan. 10, the Royals are 13-4-1 and holding onto first place in their conference.

It’s a position that the program isn’t used to being in. Since Rogers formed their own girls hockey program, no team has ever won a conference championship, but Chapman is hoping that can all change this season. She is hoping to help lead her team to reach that pinnacle for the first time in school history.

“I would like for our team to be conference champs this year,” she said. “We are first in our conference right now, so we’re on track to get it, but that would be our main goal.”

Where things sit right now, Chapman is second on her team in points with 19, tied for first in assists with 14 and second in goals with five.

She understands that her teammate Paetyn Levis is the one who is going to get all the attention, and knows it’s well deserved. In fact, she almost seems to prefer that Levis gets it instead of her. She just wants to do her part in helping the team win, and if that means getting Levis the puck then she is more than happy to do that.

“Most of my points are assists, so Partyn Levis has been helping me out a lot with that.,” Chapman said. “I just find her usually and she puts the puck in the net.

“I’m just happy that I can get her the puck and that she can score it for us.”

It’s been quite a journey for Chapman over the years, taking up a sport no one in her family has played before her, making varsity as a freshman and helping lead her team to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, but she wouldn’t trade a second of it for anything.

High school just wouldn’t of been the same without this sport she has grown to love.

“It’s just been like the greatest part of high school because I’ve just made so many good friendships,” she said reflecting on her experience. “I’ve just had a lot of fun with the girls on the team.”