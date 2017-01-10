Staff, council plan daylong retreat to discuss city’s future

Elk River city staff and elected officials could hold a day-long strategic planning retreat in early February.

The city completed a visioning process in 2011 that included a city tag line and value and vision statements. Many of the goals associated with the value/vision statements have been completed and are updated annually.

According to city documents, a number of council members have raised questions about long-term plans and application of the zoning ordinance. City staff and council members will hold a one-day joint retreat to clarify the council’s direction for Elk River.

The one-day retreat, which is a public meeting, is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8, according to discussion in a recent work session meeting at Elk River City Hall.