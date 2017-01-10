Olsen is appointed acting mayor for 2017

Elk River City Council Member Jerry Olsen was appointed acting mayor Jan. 3 by his peers for the 2017 calendar year.

Olsen will serve as acting mayor, performing all the regular duties of the post in case Mayor John Dietz is ever absent from a meeting or if the position is vacant or until a successor is appointed.

While all council members were eligible for the appointment, Elk River has historically rotated which member serves as acting mayor, based on their ward, according to city documents. The rotating schedule corresponds with election terms and allows for a year of experience for new council members before assuming the role.