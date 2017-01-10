Monday morning crash by Kelley Farm in Elk River sends man to HCMC

by Jim Boyle

Editor

A 48-year-old Fridley man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center on the morning of Monday, Jan. 9 after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway near the Kelley Farm in Elk River.

Todd Leroy Wright was eastbound in the left lane of Highway 10 when his 2010 Chevy Impala crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was being driven in the right lane of the highway by Dawn Mari Christen, a 49-year-old Princeton woman.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported his injuries were not life-threatening in its crash report.

As of Monday afternoon, the man’s condition was unknown. An HCMC official said she could not say whether the man was at the hospital, what his condition was or if had been there and was released due to privacy laws.

The state patrol and other emergency personnel were called at 5:52 a.m. on Jan. 9 to the vicinity of 165th Avenue and eastbound Highway 10.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee spun out into center median, and Chevy Impala went into right ditch and rolled multiple times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Wright was ejected from the vehicle and was trapped under the vehicle, according to and Elk River Police incident report.

Highway 10 was shut down and traffic was re-routed as emergency personnel and others cleared the scene. Elk River and Ramsey police departments assisted the state patrol.