City seeks feedback on non-motorized transportation

The city of Elk River is looking for insight on how to make Elk River streets more accessible to non-motorized methods of transportation. The city’s goal is to support travelers in cars, on foot, on bikes, and other types of transportation to ensure everyone has equal and safe access to the local businesses and amenities.

People are invited to complete a brief survey at www.ElkRiverMN.gov by clicking on the Complete Streets Survey. All answers will remain anonymous. If preferred, a paper copy is available at Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. Questions may be directed to the Environmental Division. The survey will close on Jan. 23.