Wagner, Olsen to sit on administrative hearing board

Two Elk River City Council members were appointed to serve on the Administrative Hearing Board this week.

Jennifer Wagner of Ward 4 and Jerry Olsen of Ward 1 were unanimously voted in to serve on the board, which rarely meets, said City Clerk Tina Allard.

The board handles code enforcement issues, Allard said. For example, if a local resident wanted to challenge code enforcement within the city, the board could hold a hearing on the matter, Allard said.

The Administrative Hearing Board is a three-member board consisting of two members from the city council and one from the planning commission. Jill Larson-Vito currently serves as the planning commission member on the board.

Wagner and Olsen will serve on the board through Dec. 31, 2018, carrying out a two-year term.