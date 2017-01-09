Sports

Sting drop conference opener

By
Sports Director

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum Sting boys basketball team was trending in the right direction heading into conference play. They were coming off a first-place finish at the Mounds Park Academy Holiday tournament, and had not lost since Dec. 10.

Their first MCAA conference game was on the road Jan. 5 against Heritage Christian Academy, who were 5-1 heading into the game, and coming off their first loss of the season.

Unfortunately for the Sting, they were unable to continue their success. Heritage Christian Academy came away with a 75-35 victory, dropping the Sting to 5-4 on the season.

If there was a bright spot for the Sting in this game, it was the play of freshman point guard Max Lawrence. He continues to be a catalyst for this team, leading them in scoring with 15 points.

Up next, the Sting will be on the road against Bethany Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 10.