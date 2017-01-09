Sting drop conference opener

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum Sting boys basketball team was trending in the right direction heading into conference play. They were coming off a first-place finish at the Mounds Park Academy Holiday tournament, and had not lost since Dec. 10.

Their first MCAA conference game was on the road Jan. 5 against Heritage Christian Academy, who were 5-1 heading into the game, and coming off their first loss of the season.

Unfortunately for the Sting, they were unable to continue their success. Heritage Christian Academy came away with a 75-35 victory, dropping the Sting to 5-4 on the season.

If there was a bright spot for the Sting in this game, it was the play of freshman point guard Max Lawrence. He continues to be a catalyst for this team, leading them in scoring with 15 points.

Up next, the Sting will be on the road against Bethany Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 10.