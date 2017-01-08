Police Report: Stolen debit cards being used in metro area

by Joni Astrup

Associate editor

An Elk River woman, 54, reported to police the theft of two debit cards from her purse. The cards were allegedly fraudulently used in Minneapolis, Roseville, Coon Rapids and Ramsey.

The theft of the cards was reported Jan. 3. The woman cancelled the cards and notified banks of fraudulent activity.

Three-car crash ends with one citation

A Zimmerman man, 49, was cited for failure to yield while turning left after an accident Jan. 4 at Twin Lakes Road and Viking Boulevard, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.

The man was driving south on Twin Lakes Road when he miscalculated the distance separating him from an oncoming vehicle driven by an Elk River woman, 30. He turned in front of her vehicle as he turned east onto Viking Boulevard, according to the police report.

The two vehicles collided. The Zimmerman man’s vehicle then hit a third vehicle driven by an Isanti man, 51, that was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Viking Boulevard. No one was injured.

The accident was reported at 6:33 a.m.

Officer finds pot during traffic stop

A White Bear Lake man, 54, was charged with expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop in Elk River.

A police officer stopped the driver after running a random license plate check of the vehicle and noting that the registered owner had an expired driver’s license from May 2016.

The officer initiating the traffic stop and making contact with the driver smelled a strong odor consistent with that of fresh, unburned marijuana, according to the police report. A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol.

The incident happened at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 3 at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue.