Elk River again signs maintenance pact for Parrish bridge

The city of Elk River unanimously approved the 2017 Maintenance Agreement Resolution with Wright County for routine maintenance work on the Parrish Avenue Bridge Jan. 3.

Since the bridge was rebuilt, Elk River and Wright County have annually entered into a maintenance agreement for the bridge. The agreement approved this week is the same one used in past years, according to city documents.

The agreement carries no financial impact beyond the maintenance issues the city has been responsible for regarding the bridge, including the upkeep of streetlights, sidewalk snow removal, maintenance of slope and berms on the northern approach, snow and ice control and the removal of spray paint on visible surfaces.

The agreement is valid through Dec. 31, 2017.