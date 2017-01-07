School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION ELK RIVER, MN

12/5/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 5:30 p.m. at the future School Dist Office.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Holly Thompson; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Cory Franson, Dir of Community Engagement/CE; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

The School Board discussed the recommendations from the Facilities Usage Committee, including two boundary options for the southern area and three boundary options for the central area.

Mr. Greg Hein, reviewed the 2017-18 Fund 1 Budget timeline and assumptions.

The School Board discussed the supt search process and timeline.

Mr. Cory Franson, and Mr. Greg Hein, reviewed the proposed district legislative platform.

Mr. Greg Hein, discussed the 2 & 10 yr long-term facilities plan schedule.

The mtg adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

January 7, 2017

