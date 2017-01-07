School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

11/28/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 7 p.m. at the ER City Hall followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter

Members Absent: Holly Thompson

Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mg of Admin Services

The mtg began with a performance by the Rogers Chamber Singers.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Ms Susan Potvin, Curriculum Specialist, reported that ISD 728 was named one of the 2016 Best Communities for Music Ed, 1 of 476 communities in the nation, and 1 of 6 in MN. Reps from Schmitt Music presented certificates to our music staff.

Mr. Dave Earenfight, Mayor of the City of Zimmerman, presented a letter on behalf of the Zimm City Council urging the district to consider the purchase of the Christ of Light church property.

Mr. Cory Franson, presented the recommendations of the Facilities Usage Committee.

Walter moved and Hunt seconded the motion to approve the bid for the ERHS Weight Room equipment as presented. Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 11/14/16 Wk Session and 11/14/16 Regular Mtg as presented;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follow:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Gagnon, Justin, ERHS, Asst Boys Lacrosse Coach, Resign; Moore, Janelle, RH, Asst Track & Field Coach, Resign; Fiss, Charles, CE, Auditorium/Theatre Coord, Termination; Micke, Mary, RM, Building Site Council Chair/Intervention Specialist, Retire; Balcome, Paula, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Jeffrey, Jacqulyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Evangelist, Patricia, H, ESL Asst/Crossing Guard, Resign; Zenk, Jessica, ECFE, Gen Asst (11 hrs/wk), Resign; DoBrava, Elissa, P, Instruct Asst, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Rymer, Lori, W, Cook, Medical Ext; Ostroot, Alissa, CE, Coord, Child Care Ext; Johnson, Daniel, M, Custodian, Medical; Krieger, Stephanie, TL, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Loveland, McKayla, DO, Teacher, Maternity; Peterson, Jennifer, P, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Zahn, Emily, ZMHS, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care.

Cert Staff Appts Drayna, Shelbi, TL, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 31.5 days; Hamlin, David, ZMHS, Credit Recovery Teacher, N/A FTE; Hipsag, Stacy, P, Tech Teacher, .13 FTE, 146 days/Elem Teacher, .45 FTE, 33.5 days; Schultz, Lisa, L, Tech Teacher, .03 FTE, 142 days; Viegas, Nicole, L, PE Teacher, .07 FTE, 142 days; West, Jennifer, L, Art Teacher, .03 FTE, 142 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts RHS – Belka, Joseph, Head Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Broberg, Paul, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Stock, Jordan, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Tackmann, Addison, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Thompson, Charles, Head Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Yunger, Maria, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Lindsay, Kaila, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Milless, Elizabeth, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Bast, Melissa, Head Dance Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kelleher, Lauren, Asst Dance Coach, 1.0 FTE; McAlphine, JoLynn, Asst Dance Coach, .33 FTE; Belland, Breanna, Asst Dance Coach, .55 FTE; Vargas, Jennifer, Head Gymnastic Coach, 1.0 FTE; Anderson, Courtney, Asst Gymnastics Coach, 1.0 FTE; Weisjahn, Todd, Head Boys Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Udee, Dirk, Asst Boys Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Bistodeau, Alan, Asst Boys Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Wesloh, Joel, Head Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Cloud, Anthony, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Levis, Charles, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Donnay, Chris, Head Wrestling Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kolar, Jacob, Asst Wrestling Coach, 1.0 FTE; Oie, Justin, Asst Wrestling Coach, .50 FTE; Donnay, Ryan, Asst Wrestling Coach, .50 FTE. ERHS Pothen, Eric, HS Vocal Music, 1.0 FTE; Sager, Dale, Head Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Korolewski, Ryan, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Clemons, Rogers, 3 Act Play Asst Dir-Fall, .50 FTE. ZMHS – McChesney, Phil, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Lorden, Michael, Asst Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Ohlgen, Allyson, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Nordeen, Dawn, W, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Berndt, Shawn, RE, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Osberg, Jerry, DW, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Dugger, Kathleen, W, Instruct Asst, .25 hrs/day, 170 days; Hermanson, Jody, H, Instruct Asst, 1.50 hrs/day, Student days; Horn, Lynn, H, Instruct Asst, 1.25 hrs/day, Student days; Miller, Deborah, H, Instruct Asst, 1.75 hrs/day, Student days; Curtis, Shannon, CE, Jazz Band Instruct; Generous, Lauren, CE, Jazz Band Instruct; Klingelhofer, Sara, CE, Jazz Band Instruct; Saxton, Keith, CE, Jazz Band Instruct; Cady, Kim, RE, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Jacobson, Robin, ERHS, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Castonguay, Alyssa, CE, Site Leader, 1.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Grauf, Tina, SM, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Plucinak, Sara, SM, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Zenk, Jessica, R, SPED Asst I, 13 hrs/wk, Student days; Gornick, James, ZE, Supervision Asst, .75 hr/day, Student days.

approve the revised Policy 4005 Collecting School Lunch Acct Revenue as presented.

approve teacher lane changes effective with the 1st contract day of the 2016-17 school yr as presented.

approve the student teaching agreement with University of MN for the 2016-17 school yr.

approve the financial report for Sept as presented.

Approved.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:50 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

January 7, 2017

640373