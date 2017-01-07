School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

11/14/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Steinbrecher at 7 p.m. at the ER City Hall.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson; Members Absent: Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Tony Walter; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented.

Approved.

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the Resolution

Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District General Election. Approved.

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the Abstract and Return of Votes Cast for General Election. Approved.

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election and Directing School District Clerk to Perform other Election Related Duties. Approved.

Mr. Cory Franson, provided an update of the Facilities Usage Committee process.

The School Board reviewed as a 2nd reading the revised Policy 4005 Collecting School Lunch Acct Revenue.

Mr. Ken Dragseth of School Exec Connect presented the supt profile that was generated from the input received via individual interviews, focus group discussions and an online survey.

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to

approve the minutes of the 10/24/16 Wk Session and the 10/24/16 Regular Mtg as presented;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Houselog, Matthew, RH, Asst Baseball Coach, Resign; Lindquist, David, RH, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Kulm, Bryan, ERHS, Asst Wrestling Coach, Transfer; Acker, Jodi, ERHS/ZMHS, AVID Tutor, Resign; Hawkins, Lorraine, ERHS/VMS, AVID Tutor, Resign; Hanson, Kathleen, ZMHS, 1st Cook, Retire; Kemmetmueller, Susan, RE, Instruct/Gen/ESL Asst, Retire; DeBill, Lisa, RH, Kitchen Helper, Resign; Tokar, Douglas, VM, Night Custodian (4 hrs), Resign; Markfort, Lucy, RH, SLD Teacher, Resign; Alfveby, Kathryn, SM, SPED Asst I, Tranfer; Dinville, Lori, RH, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Neseth-Djubek, ISCS, SPED Asst I, Resign; Owens, Lynn, RH, SPED Asst I, Resign; Welle, Kim, P, SPED Asst I, Resign; Baldwin, Scott, ZMHS, Supervision Asst (3 hrs/day), Transfer; Favilla, Brandy, CE/ISCS, Tech Asst, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Lind, Rachel, SM, Asst, Medical (ft); Lindner, Chelsea, P, Asst, Other ext; Welle, Kim, P, Asst, Medical; Zachmann, Katherine, RE, Asst, Medical; Peterson, Shannon, WW, Cook, Medical; Sweet, Crystal, CE, Site Leader, Medical; Burda, Christine, ZMHS, Teacher, Child Care ext; Herfindahl, Amy, ZMHS, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Kennedy, Lindsey, TL, Teacher, Child Care ext; Sandsness, Ashley, O, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Thomas, Katie, ZMHS, Teacher, Medical/Maternity; Williams, Valerie, L, Teacher, Other (.38 FTE).

Certified Staff Appts Behnken, Heidi, M, Tech Teacher, .30 FTE, 144 days; Enninga, Melissa, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 5 days; Erickson, Payton, L, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 142 days; Kelly, Johnson, TL, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 116 days; Markfort, Lucy, RH, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 95.5 days; Schultz, Lisa, L, Mus/Tech Teacher, .19 FTE, 172 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts RHS Daiker, John, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Donnay, Ryan, Asst Football Coach, .75 FTE; Houselog, Matt, Asst Football Coach, .75 FTE; Lehmann, Robert, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Olson, Jacob, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Sepulveda, Albert, Asst Football Coach, .75 FTE; Schmidt, James, Asst Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE. M Sperling, Gena, Building Tech Mentor/Resource, .50 FTE; Konkol, Lisa, Building Staff Develop Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Evenson, Tim, Elem Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Mann, Katie, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Gerold, Sherri, Elem News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Lundy, Abby, Building Tech Mentor/Resource, .50 FTE. ZMHS – Olson, Lori, Ticket Mgr-Winter, 1.0 FTE; Christensen, Nathan, Head Boys Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Dalby, Lance, Head Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Bond, Richard, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Downing, Jeff, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Boyd, Thomas, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Hayes, Mark, Head Wrestling Coach, 1.0 FTE; Burch, Pat, Asst Wrestling Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kish, Thomas, Weight Train Advisor-Winter, 1.0 FTE; Feld, Stephanie, Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE/Asst Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE; Kish, Jessica, Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE/Asst Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE. P Brown, Jessica, Elem News Advisor, .50 FTE. ERHS Johnson, Marvin Jr, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Nowinsky, Lucas, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Stroud, Tobby, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Krois, Josh, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Sears, Alex, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Plautz, Brian, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Olson, Brad, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Brass, Greg, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Westberg, Chad, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Maeckelbergh, Thomas, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Hohlen, Barry, Asst Girls Hockey Coach, 1.0 FTE; Furlong, Megan, Asst Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE/Furlong, Megan, Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE; Jarnot, Abigail, Asst Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .75 FTE; Peterzen, Ashley, Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE/Asst Dance Team Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Jakubic, Jean, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Pribnow, Michelle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Lenz, Christine, RE, Cook Helper, 3.0 hrs/day, Student days; Pettitt, Evangeline, ERHS, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Schallenberger, Jean, RH, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Vollan, Johathan, ERHS, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Wolff, Cynthia, DSC, Custodian, 1.0 FTE, 261 days; Bishop, Sheri, ZMHS, 1st Cook, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Dexheimer, Rebecca, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Mager, Kathryn, ZMHS, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Nordquist, Susan, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Paaverud, Sarah, M, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Snow, Jennifer, O, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, Student days; Soukup, Sara, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Warnke, Dawn, L, Instruct Asst, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Lindner, Tiffany, M, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Petyo, Donelle, O, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Alfveby, Kathryn, SM, Media Asst, 7.50 hrs/day, Student days; Kuker, Teresa, CE, MS Sports Official, 2 hrs/wk; Pelarski, Nicole, ZMHS, Night Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 59 days; Baldwin, Scott, ZMHS, Parking Monitor, 4.0 hrs/day, Student days; Utz, Leisha, CE, Pool Aide, 5 hrs/wk; Enze, Scott, CE, Rec Instruct, 8 hrs/wk; Dinville, Lori, W, SPED Asst I, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Fitch, Robbin, RM, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Monroe, Lindsey, ERHS, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Swann, Margaret, ERHS, SPED Asst I, 6.75 hrs/day, Student days; Cooper, Rachel, CE, Teams Instruct, 12 hrs/wk.

approve the resignation as per agreement: Carlson.

approve the student teaching agreement with Western Governors University for the 2016-17 school yr.

approve a request for students from ERHS, RHS and ZHS to travel to Manitowish Waters, WI on 12/27-39, 2016 as presented.

approve the financial report for July & Aug 2016.

approve the donations.

approve the p-card purchases.

approve the Oct check register.

Approved.

Farber moved/Thompson seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 7:52 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

