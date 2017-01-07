Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 71-PR-16-140

In Re: Estate Of

Marlene Ann Keefe,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed John W. Keefe, whose address is 37386 County Highway 60, Frazee, MN 56544 and Joseph S. Keefe, whose address is 17766 – 64th Ave. N., Maple Grove, MN 55311, to serve as the co-personal representatives of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 4, 2017

By: /s/ Pat A. Kuka

Registrar

Conroy Law Office, Ltd.

Stephen R. Conroy

MN# 224741

261 E. Broadway

P.O. Box 999

Monticello, MN 55362

Telephone: 763-295-6667

Facsimile: 763-295-6666

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Star News

January 7, 14, 2017

640518