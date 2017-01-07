Former Otsego finance director dies

A former Otsego finance director died recently.

Daniel Jordet died Dec. 27 at age 62 in Brooklyn Park as a result of cancer, according to his obituary.

Jordet, who also worked as a city administrator in St. Peter, had served as finance director in Waverly, St. Peter, Mankato, Brooklyn Center, Otsego and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Jordet hailed from Brooklyn Center and graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

For nearly two decades, as a member of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the League of Minnesota Cities, Jordet taught peers and newly elected city council members throughout Minnesota how municipal finance works, according to his obituary.

In 2014 he organized the GFOA national conference, held in Minneapolis.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. The family asks for memorial gifts to be sent to Heifer International.