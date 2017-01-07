County – SHERBURNE COUNTY REGIONAL RAIL AUTHORITY MEETING MINUTES DECEMBER 13, 2016

The Regional Rail Authority of Sherburne County met in regular session on December 13, 2016 at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota, with all Commissioners present. Call to order was at 10:14 a.m.

Schmiesing/Anderson unanimous to approve the November 15, 2016 Regional Rail Authority Meeting Minutes as presented.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request approval of the 2017 Regional Rail Levy. Riebel/Anderson unanimous to approve Resolution #121316-RRA-43 for 2017 Regional Rail levy in the amount of $1,460,292.00, which is a 10% reduction from 2016 levy.

Steve Taylor, County Administrator

Published in the

Star News

January 7, 2017

