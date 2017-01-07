County – SHERBURNE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES DECEMBER 20, 2016

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 20, 2016, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve the agenda for December 20, 2016 with the following addition: Commissioner Recognition.

Anderson/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve Regular Board Meeting Minutes of December 13, 2016 as presented.

b) Approve County Board Workshop Meeting Minutes of December 13, 2016 as presented.

c) Approve the 2017 Budget & Levy Hearing Meeting Minutes of December 1, 2016 as presented.

d) Approve the Countywide Telework Policy as recommended by the County Administrator and Department Heads and on file in County Administration.

e) Approve a Master Funding Agreement for the Northstar Link Commuter Bus Service and authorize the County Administrator to negotiate and finalize the Master Funding Agreement language, in a form approved by the County Attorney.

f) Approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Teamsters Corrections Supervisory Unit on Uniform allowance.

g) Approve the Memorandum of Understanding with MNPEA Corrections on vacation bidding.

h) Approval of Affirmative Action Plan (on file in the County Administrators Department) for the period of January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019. Administration/HR

i) Approve the transfer of a locking cabinet from the Sherburne County Attorneys Office to the Sherburne County Agricultural Society for their use.

j) Accept the November 2016 Auditor/Treasurers Report as presented.

k) Approve the update to the Accounting Policies and Procedures Handbook (on file in the Auditor/Treasurers Department) to include an appendix to Countys procurement policy for federal grants and other necessary yearly updates.

l) Approve the renewal of court appointed attorney contracts for 2017 for the following court appointed attorney case types (as mandated by statute): guardianship/conservatorship (Cindi Spence, Presbyterian Family Foundation Shirley Olson), CHIPS (Lisa Rutland and Cathleen Gabriel), paternity/contempt (Patrick Fugina), commitment (Thomas Richards), sexually dangerous personality (SDP)/sexually psychopathic personality (SPP) (Jones and Magnus, Ryan Magnus), (Rhonda Magnussen and Meredith Boudrie are back-up for several of the case types).

m) Approve the appointments of Marie Pflipsen and Sheldon Pool as members of the Sherburne County Economic Development Authority for six year terms beginning in January of 2017 through December 2022.

n) Approve a digital reader board lease agreement between Sherburne County and Alan Arnold Corporation, DBA Ralphies Victory Lane, pending approval of the agreement language by the County Attorneys office AND the amended purchase agreement with the City of Elk River and approval to authorize the Assistant County Administrator to sign all necessary documents for the sale of the south 33 feet of old highway 10 that lies between and under Business Center Drive and extends toward Joplin Street pending approval of the agreement by the County Attorneys office.

o) Approve a contract with Main Street Family Services (on file in the Health & Human Services Department) in an amount not to exceed $125,000.

p) Approve the designation of Health & Human Services funds for audit period January 1 December 31, 2016.

q) Approve Sherburne County to enter into a three year contract with CenturyLink for Phone Service subsequent to review of the County Attorney.

r) Approve closure of the former Lake State Recycling facility located at 12698 Industrial Blvd., and adopt Resolution #122016-AD-1758 and the issuance of a new Solid Waste Facility License to Lake State Recycling, Inc. for the operation of a processing facility located at 19131 Industrial Blvd NW, Elk River, MN 55330 pursuant to County Ordinance No. 180 (Solid Waste Management) with associated waiver from Section 12.3(A), (C), (E) and (F) of the Ordinance.

s) Approve adoption of the amended Aquatic Invasive Species Plan on file at the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District.

t) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid December 1, 2016 in the amount of $4,452.50.

u) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 2, 2016 in the amount of $303,987.19.

v) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid December 5, 2016 in the amount of $7,876,177.42.

w) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 7, 2016 in the amount of $31,783.19.

x) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid December 8, 2016 in the amount of $7,848.32.

y) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 9, 2016 in the amount of $877,984.55.

z) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid December 8, 2016 in the amount of $80,427.20.

aa) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 9, 2016 in the amount of $81,710.77.

bb) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid December 12, 2016 in the amount of $7,245.00.

cc) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 16, 2016 in the amount of $404,822.24.

Announcements: A Joint meeting with City of Big Lake, Big Lake Township, Big Lake School District and Sherburne County Board is scheduled on January 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Lake City Hall.

Francine Larson and Gina Hugo, Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District, were present to honor Peter & Debra Jensen as the 2016 Outstanding Conservationist. This award is given to landowners that demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in protecting, preserving, and restoring our natural resources.

Dan Weber, Assistant County Administrator, was present to introduce Jennifer Russell, Economic Development Coordinator with Central Minnesota Jobs and Training. Ms. Russell discussed her vision for the 7W Regions Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). No action taken.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to discuss the revocation of County Road 66 to Haven Township. Schmiesing/Anderson unanimous to approve Resolution #122016-AD-1757 Turnback of County Highway 66 Right of Way to Haven Township.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to discuss a Resolution to establish salaries for the full time elected officials (Auditor/Treasurer, Attorney, Recorder and Sheriff). Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve Resolution #122016-AD-1756 to establish the salaries for the full-time elected officials (Auditor/Treasurer, Attorney, Recorder and Sheriff); each salary being a two and one-half percent increase (2.5%) over 2016 rates: Sherburne County Sheriff $144,650.00; Sherburne County Attorney $143,693.00; Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer $103,336.00; Sherburne County Recorder $98,393.00.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, presented information concerning County Commissioner Salary for 2017. He suggested a 2.5% increase as it would be in line with what the full-time elected officials received as well as County employees. Mr. Taylor also reviewed that the salary resolution language regarding per-diems was changed for clarification. Leonard/Riebel to approve Resolution #122016-AD-1755 establishing the 2017 County Commission salary at a 0% increase. Motion carried with Commissioners Anderson, Riebel and Leonard voting aye and Commissioners Petersen and Schmiesing voting nay. Schmiesing/Leonard unanimous to set the per diem rate at $50.00 (no change from 2016) per meeting, not to exceed one per diem per day.

Riebel/Leonard unanimous to approve the Ditch Authority Meeting Agenda as presented.

Andrew Witter gave the ditch and drainage report for October and November 2016. No action taken.

Diane Arnold, Auditor/Treasurer, was present to request setting a date for the Zimmerman Outlet Agreement Annual Meeting. Schmiesing/Leonard unanimous to table setting the Zimmerman Outlet Agreement annual meeting until the County Board meeting of January 3, 2017.

The next Ditch Authority Meeting will be held on February 21, 2017.

Mandy Feeks, Health & Wellness Committee Chair, and Tammy Bigelow, Health & Wellness Committee Vice-Chair, were present to review the 2017 Health & Wellness Program. They noted that the County can use the Health Partners Online Portal, a system to help employees track activities, this year at no cost. Discussion was held regarding the funding of the PTO incentive as well as documentation and whether having a program does help to reduce health care costs for the County. Leonard/Schmiesing to approve the 2017 Health & Wellness Program as presented. Motion carried with Commissioner Anderson voting nay.

Mary Jo Cobb, Health & Human Services Director, was present to request approval of a .6 FTE social work position to provide truancy services. Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve a .6 FTE Social Work position to provide truancy services.

Mary Jo Cobb, Health & Human Services Director, was present to discuss the Nutrition Educator hours and a new Office Assistant Position. Anderson/Leonard unanimous to approve a reduction in hours from 40 per week for a Nutrition Educator and to create a 24 hour per week office Assistant position noting the Human Resources Director is aware of this proposal.

Commissioner Recognition: Commissioner Petersen was recognized for serving as Board Chair in 2016. Commissioners John Riebel, Bruce Anderson, and Rachel Leonard were recognized for their service as Sherburne County Commissioners.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

December 1, 2016

$ 4,452.50 Agency Collections

December 2, 2016

$ 20,153.19 General Revenue Fund

$ 283,834.00 Taxes & Penalties Fund

December 5, 2016

$ 55,026.47 HRA & Ec Dev Fund

$ 2,511.50 Agency Collections

$ 29,814.97 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 205,770.45 School Districts Collections

$ 7,583,054.03 Towns & cities Collections

December 6, 2016

$ 31,783.19 Capital Proj 2008-Government

December 8, 2016

$ 7,848.32 Human Service Fund

December 9, 2016

$ 252,704.35 General Revenue Fund

$ 432,869.70 Public Works Fund

$ 3,200.00 County Ditch Fund

$ 7,506.38 Solid Waste Fund

$ 40,528.36 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 16,005.83 Capital Proj 2008 Government

$ 100,288.74 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 1,780.20 Agency Collections

$ 3,977.82 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 19,123.17 Northstar Corridor Development

December 8, 2016

$ 74,613.04 General Revenue Fund

$ 3,735.57 Public Works Fund

$ 610.20 Solid Waste Fund

$ 235.31 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 1,233.08 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

December 9, 2016

$ 81,710.77 Capital Proj 2008 Government

December 12, 2016

$ 7,245.00 Agency Collections

December 16, 2016

$ 290,618.63 General Revenue Fund

$ 54,212.94 Public Works Fund

$ 171.76 Human Service Fund

$ 4,190.80 Law Library Fund

$ 3,397.46 Solid Waste Fund

$ 13,675.94 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 489.66 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 2,292.50 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 11,715.82 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 23,601.17 Agency Collections

$ 455.56 Taxes & Penalties Fund

Steve Taylor, Administrator

