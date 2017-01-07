County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ANNUAL MEETING MINUTES JANUARY 5, 2016

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Sherburne County met in regular session on January 5, 2016, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota, with Commissioners Anderson, Petersen, Riebel, Schmiesing and Leonard present. Call to order was 9:37 a.m.

Leonard/Schmiesing unanimous to declare the 2016 Chair and Vice-Chair for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the same as the County Board.

Anderson/Leonard unanimous to approve the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting Agenda with the following addition: Consideration to approve contract for bond counsel with Kennedy and Graven, Chartered for three years for the Sherburne County HRA

Schmiesing/Anderson unanimous to approve contract for bond counsel with Kennedy and Graven, Chartered for three years for the Sherburne County HRA.

Anderson/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting Minutes of August 18, 2015 as presented.

Anderson/Schmiesing unanimous to set a 2016 meeting schedule for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority that coincides with the Sherburne County Board meetings.

Leonard/Anderson unanimous to set the next annual Housing and Redevelopment Authority meeting for January 3, 2017.

