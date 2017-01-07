County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RESOLUTION 2017 COUNTY COMMISSIONER SALARY

December 20, 2016

122016-AD-1755

WHEREAS, The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners desires to establish an equitable compensation system for the office of Commissioner, and

WHEREAS, Sherburne County Commissioners have requested their individual salaries be set to adhere to the budgetary restrictions imposed by the county decision to limit increases in the tax levy; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.055, Subd. 1, requires that the resolution setting the salary/meeting expenses (per diem) be set by Resolution of the County Board and shall be published in the legal newspaper and one other newspaper of the County,

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners hereby establishes that the annual salary of the office of Commissioner shall be set at $38,406.00 for calendar year 2017 which is a 0% increase from the 2016 salary; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the per diem rate be set at $50.00 per meeting, not to exceed one per diem per day; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a per diem shall only be paid for Committee Meetings approved by the County Board and in those cases where the County Board, in a documented fashion, has directed one or more Commissioners to attend a meeting or other event, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution be published in the Elk River Star News as part of the minutes of the meeting and in the Citizen Newspaper as a separate public notice as required in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.055.

On December 20, 2016, Commissioner Leonard moved the adoption of the above resolution; Commissioner Riebel seconded the motion to adopt said resolution, and thereupon the same was put to a vote with the following result:

Aye:

Commissioner Anderson

Commissioner Riebel

Commissioner Leonard

Nay:

Commissioner Petersen

Commissioner Schmiesing

ATTEST:

Ewald Petersen, Chairperson

Steve Taylor, County Administrator

Published in the

Star News

January 7, 2017

640299