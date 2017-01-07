County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RESOLUTION 2017 COUNTY COMMISSIONER SALARY
December 20, 2016
122016-AD-1755
WHEREAS, The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners desires to establish an equitable compensation system for the office of Commissioner, and
WHEREAS, Sherburne County Commissioners have requested their individual salaries be set to adhere to the budgetary restrictions imposed by the county decision to limit increases in the tax levy; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.055, Subd. 1, requires that the resolution setting the salary/meeting expenses (per diem) be set by Resolution of the County Board and shall be published in the legal newspaper and one other newspaper of the County,
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners hereby establishes that the annual salary of the office of Commissioner shall be set at $38,406.00 for calendar year 2017 which is a 0% increase from the 2016 salary; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the per diem rate be set at $50.00 per meeting, not to exceed one per diem per day; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a per diem shall only be paid for Committee Meetings approved by the County Board and in those cases where the County Board, in a documented fashion, has directed one or more Commissioners to attend a meeting or other event, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution be published in the Elk River Star News as part of the minutes of the meeting and in the Citizen Newspaper as a separate public notice as required in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.055.
On December 20, 2016, Commissioner Leonard moved the adoption of the above resolution; Commissioner Riebel seconded the motion to adopt said resolution, and thereupon the same was put to a vote with the following result:
Aye:
Commissioner Anderson
Commissioner Riebel
Commissioner Leonard
Nay:
Commissioner Petersen
Commissioner Schmiesing
ATTEST:
Ewald Petersen, Chairperson
Steve Taylor, County Administrator
Published in the
Star News
January 7, 2017
640299