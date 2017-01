The Sherburne County Economic Development Authority will hold its annual meeting on Thursday January 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter, at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River, MN 55330 in the Maple Conference Room. The EDA will conduct regular business, including organizational matters.

