Garage fire being investigated

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Elk River Fire is investigating a Dec. 29 fire that destroyed a garage in the 500 block of Irving Avenue. Photo by Eric Oslund

Elk River firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of Irving Avenue on Dec. 29 to extinguish the blaze.

The department responded to the garage and adjacent residence after calls began flooding in about an explosion and fire at about 1 p.m. that day at the residence of Holly and Rusty Letson.

Fire crews arrived to find an unattached garage fully involved with the nearby home exposed to the blaze. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel knocked on the doors of the home but no one responded, so firefighters forced their way into the home to confirm no one was in the residence.

An owner was contacted and responded to the scene and spoke with detectives who arrived to investigate the fire.

The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire created quite a large plume of black smoke that filled the air with a smoky odor.

Mutual aid from Big Lake and Zimmerman/Livonia was called in to assist and provide coverage at the station, but were canceled once the fire was extinguished.