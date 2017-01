Former Sherburne County Administrator Brian Bensen died Jan. 1 in St. Cloud after battling brain cancer. He was 66.

Bensen began working for Sherburne County in 1978. He later became the county’s planning and zoning director before being named county administrator in 1999. He served in that position until 2014.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud.

Bensen is survived by his wife, Jan; three sons and one grandson.