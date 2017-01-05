2016 top news stories

Staff reports

The Elk River High School football team’s state title was chosen as the News Story of the Year by Star News editorial staff. Here are the other top stories of 2016.

Wave of public building projects

From the Kelley Farm to the wildlife refuge, Sherburne County to the Elk River Area School District, 2016 was a year of public building projects. A recap follows.

With new buildings, Kelley Farm looks to May grand opening

A $14.5 million construction project at the historic Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River made significant progress in 2016.

A new visitor center and five other buildings were completed and a grand opening is set for May 6 and 7, 2017.

The Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Road, has long been a working 1860s farm where visitors see live farm animals and staff members in period dress working in the fields.

That won’t change, but with the new facilities the farm will now be able to tell the broader story of agriculture – past, present and future.

In addition to the new visitor center with a learning kitchen, more classroom space and a community meeting room, there will be outdoor interactive exhibits, modern croplands and gardens, a guest animal building for visiting modern livestock and modern farm equipment on display.

The new buildings are located between Highway 10 and the historic farmstead, which includes the Kelley house and barn dating to the 1800s. The construction project did not affect the historic farmstead.

Oak Savanna Learning Center opens at wildlife refuge

A crowd gathered June 7 at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman for a ribbon-cutting and open house at the Oak Savanna Learning Center.

Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann was among the dignitaries at the event.

The federally funded learning center includes classrooms, indoor and outdoor restrooms and a nature store.

The building is used to host school field trips for children and interpretative programs for people of all ages. It also is a meeting space for conservation-minded groups and functions as the main hub for special events at the refuge.

The learning center is located 5 miles west of Highway 169, just off Sherburne County Road 9.

Elk River community center goes down at the polls

An effort to build a community center in Elk River failed at the polls in November.

Voters defeated the proposal 6,673 to 5,855, or 53 percent to 47 percent.

The question on the ballot asked voters to authorize the city of Elk River to issue up to $30 million in bonds for a community center and park improvement projects.

A second question asked voters to authorize the city to issue up to $4 million in bonds to build a year-round programmable athletic space featuring synthetic turf in a domed facility. That question failed as well, 7,649 against to 4,733 in favor, 62 percent to 38 percent.

The community center would have included two sheets of ice, a senior center and a banquet facility overlooking Lake Orono on the current site of the Dave Anderson Athletic Complex at Orono Park.

Sherburne County Government Center expansion project

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners wrapped up 2015 with a decision to move into the schematic design phase of a proposed government center expansion that had been years in the making, but it was in 2016 when the final haggling happened for a project that was talked about on and off since 2007.

Commissioners gave approval to draw up site plans on April 19, and they voted on May 3 to move ahead with design development. When bids for site work came back July 29 and were approved, the site work could begin. By this time, the sticker shock had worn off for commissioners.

The schematic design work showed that the project would cost about $63.5 million, which was much higher than original estimates of $36 million to $44.5 million.

The project will include a 95,000-square-foot addition to include three stories and 137,000 square feet of remodeling.

The project has been designed to address space needs through 2017, safety concerns with flow of people and in-custodies, mechanical needs and efficiencies. There is also a shell for either another courtroom or a possible partnership with the federal court system to expand its partnership.

District 728 purchases MSB for future headquarters

The Elk River Area School Board voted in February to purchase the Minnesota School of Business building in Elk River, despite the objections of two board members.

Star News file photo

The Elk River Area School District purchased the former Minnesota School of Business facility in Elk River for a new school district headquarters.

Former Board Members Holly Thompson and Jane Bunting voted against the purchase, voicing concerns about the district spending millions on an administrative building potentially at the expense of other projects and the lack of public comment leading up to the decision.

District administrators and the board majority argued in favor because of the ability to bring multiple administration functions under one roof and the ability to sell off old facilities.

The school district bought the building for $4.2 million, and after closing on the deal district officials have since been working on developing remodeling plans to best suit the administrative functions headed to the building and other future uses.

Executive Director for Business Services Greg Hein said the new facility will allow for operational and long-term capital savings.

District 728 breaks ground on multiple projects

Elk River Area School District administrators and members of the Elk River Area School Board completed three groundbreakings in three weeks. Star News file photo

The Elk River Area School District broke ground on several projects in 2016, including one in Otsego where the district is building a K-8 school to help deal with crowding in Otsego and Rogers elementary schools as well as Rogers Middle School.

On April 25, they, along with Otsego dignitaries, community members and members of the districtwide construction project team led by Stahl Construction, stuck shovels into land near the intersection of MacIver Avenue and 80th Street Northeast in western Otsego.

The E-8 school will be about 124,000 square feet in size and cost about $23.6 million to construct.

The building is expected to open in the late summer of 2017 in time for the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The school is the centerpiece of a $98 million building campaign approved by voters in the 2014 general election. It will be the first district building to house early education learners, K-5 students as well as middle school students all at once.

A week earlier, District 728 officials were outside behind Elk River High School’s gymnasium to throw some dirt in a parking lot to signal the pending start to construction of a 23,000-square-foot addition and renovation project at the high school.

The project is one of four in a construction management program Stahl is leading for the Elk River Area School District.

Designed by the district’s longtime partner Wold Architects and Engineers, the Elk River High School project includes multiple gymnasium and special education classroom additions, the relocation and remodeling of interior administrative and classroom space, an updated roof structure, and improvements to the mechanical systems.

On May 2, District 728 officials were at Rogers High School to break ground on an auditorium that will be completed at the school along with a third wing. Work at Zimmerman High School has already begun on an auditorium that has since been completed.

School boundaries get decided, finally

Changing school boundaries is never easy, and efforts to make them for the 2016-17 school year and the next were no different.

Members of the Elk River Area School Board backed away from plans in March to go with a committee’s recommendation to change boundary lines and instead worked toward a longer-term plan that solves boundary lines issues in the center of the school district for several years.

Short-term solutions at Twin Lakes were also considered after this decision, but the school community there said they would endure another year of crowding.

The next look at boundary lines was led by a consultant and included a districtwide team of community members to look at facilities issues and boundaries in the center of the district and in the south where an E-8 school is scheduled to open this fall. Boundary lines for elementary and middle school students were approved in December, but not without one final flare up involving comments made by board members that were called into question at an open forum. School Board Member Sue Farber apologized for her choice of words in a work session and argued one final time for a contingent of Twin Lakes families that objected to the final recommendation made to the School Board by a facilities committee.

Hope for Great River Family Promise

An organization that helps local families experiencing homelessness was put on hiatus in September after failing to meet a fundraising goal.

But there was good news at year’s end: Great River Family Promise reported Dec. 24 on its Facebook page that it had met its fundraising goal and was tentatively planning to reopen the shelter program Feb. 1.

“We still have some work to do, so that is not set in stone,” according to the Facebook post.

Great River Family Promise, with the help of church congregations as partners, has served about 60 families, including more than 100 children, since it began offering services in the Elk River area in 2013. It provides temporary emergency shelter and intensive case management.

A major fundraiser was held Dec. 17.

Pinewood could open for golf again

For the first time in years, the future of the city of Elk River-owned Pinewood Golf Course could have some clarity.

After seeking requests for proposals on Pinewood Golf Course in an effort to reopen the course in a more cost-effective manner, the Elk River City Council has gotten behind a proposal calling for profit sharing and management services to be provided by the Elk River Golf Club for a fee. Star News file photo

Pinewood Golf Course has the potential to open next year after the Elk River Golf Club responded to a request for management proposals.

Although no formal action was taken at a Nov. 21 work session, it was the consensus of the five-member body to move forward with a proposal from Elk River Golf Club, an 18-hole course on the city’s northwest side.

In its proposal, the Elk River Golf Club representatives said the club would provide management for the Pinewood Golf Course based on knowledge and experience with course maintenance in order to minimize costs to the city while providing residents with a much-desired source of recreation.

Representatives from the Elk River Golf Club said the city-run course has acted as a “gateway” for golfers who then went on to play at their own course, a more challenging test of golf skill.

Chris Singer, manager at Elk River Golf Club, would also manage the Pinewood Golf Course under the proposal. According to the proposal Singer sent to the city, the golf course’s 2017 budget would include a $4,000 monthly management fee to be paid to the Elk River Golf Club by the city. The club would also retain 25 percent of net profit from the city course, but “both compensation areas are up for negotiation,” according to the proposal.

A lawsuit over Elk River’s Pinewood Golf Course was settled in April. The Elk River City Council accepted the settlement in the lawsuit with Paul and Pamela Krause, who sold the course to the city in 2006.

Under the terms of the settlement, the city was to pay the Krauses $1.55 million — which is approximately the balance that the city owed them to purchase the course. In exchange, the city will get the title to the golf course and the lawsuit will be dismissed.

The case had its roots in a deal cut 10 years ago, when the city agreed to buy Pinewood at 18150 Waco St. from the Krauses for $1.8 million.

The purchase was on a contract for deed. The principal balloon payment and last interest payment totaling approximately $1.5 million were due in April 2013. But that payment was never made.

With the housing market collapse and a dramatic decrease in property values that had occurred since 2006, the city attempted to negotiate a reduced payoff amount in 2013.

The Krauses, however, sued the city in June 2013 to compel full payment. The course was closed for the next three golfing seasons while the impasse raged.

After settling with the Krauses, the Elk River City Council approved on May 16 a settlement agreement with the law firm that helped it craft the purchase agreement for Pinewood Golf Course. The law firm of Gray, Plant, Mooty, Mooty and Bennett agreed to pay the city $410,000 in what the two sides have termed a compromise of disputed claims made with the intent of avoiding litigation.

Council members decided in June to market Pinewood as a golf course.

Wave of senior housing

The silver tsunami that’s coming is not lost on area developers and senior caregivers. A rash of senior housing projects surfaced in 2016. They include:

Guardian Angels project eyed in Otsego

The Otsego City Council on Oct. 24 unanimously approved conceptual plans for a planned unit development calling for a 139-unit senior housing facility for Guardian Angels Riverview Landing.

Talks between the city and Guardian Angels continue to progress on the development as the senior housing and services provider looks to build independent, assisted living and memory care units in a campus-like setting on land it owns in the Waterfront East development. The site will include a main dining room serving meals seven days a week.

Old post office site

A Stillwater-based senior housing developer has proposed a 100- to 120-unit senior housing project on land in Elk River once owned by the United States Postal Service.

Hearth Development paid $1.4 million for the 4.5-acre vacant site on the northeast corner of Line Avenue and 181st Avenue and closed on the sale on May 5.

A couple of weeks before that, Hearth was at Elk River City Council work session to informally present its proposal.

The Elk River City Council on Aug. 15 approved a land rezoning and conditional use permit that would allow senior housing on the site. The developer would like to open the property in 2017, according to its website.

Plan looks to repurpose Riverwood in Otsego

Riverwood Housing LLC acquired the Riverwood Inn and Conference Center property in Otsego and the developer is looking to repurpose the property for senior housing.

The group brought the senior housing concept plan before the Otsego City Council on Nov. 28, and it was unanimously approved.

The concept plan involves a phased development of up to 149 memory care, assisted and independent senior housing dwelling units as a reuse of the three existing buildings and construction of a new assisted living multifamily building, an independent living multifamily building and nine detached townhouses.

Van Patten, Chuba behind new memory care facility in Elk River

Ground was broken in October on a $4.5 million, 24-bed memory care facility in western Elk River that is set to open next spring.

Marilyn Van Patten and her husband, Denny Chuba, are the key players behind the project, called BeeHive Homes of Elk River.

The site is located near the corner of Highway 10 and Waco Street.

Sherburne County Board changeover

There will be three new faces on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in 2016.

Barb Burandt, Lisa Fobbe and Tim Dolan were all elected to the board in November.

Burandt beat challenger Barb Olsen to fill the District 1 seat being vacated by Bruce Anderson, who did not seek re-election. Burandt, of Elk River, is a nurse, an attorney and an Elk River City Council member.

Fobbe defeated Bryan Lawrence to win another open seat on the board, District 5, after Commissioner Rachel Leonard did not run for re-election. Fobbe, of Princeton, is a former Princeton School Board member who has served in the Minnesota Senate and worked on U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s staff. She currently works for Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Zimmerman and Princeton.

Dolan, of Elk River, beat incumbent Commissioner John Riebel, of Becker, for the District 3 seat.

Dolan and his fiancee, Annie Deckert, own and operate Decklan Group, an Elk River company that helps businesses with marketing, workforce development and economic development.

Besser sentenced, Memorial 5K held

Christopher Todd Besser was handed a 61-year prison sentence on Feb. 5 in Wright County District Court, but with good behavior he could be on supervised release for the last 20 years of it.

The sentencing hearing included heart-wrenching victim impact statements that included as much pain as forgiveness. Wright County District Court Judge Katherine Mottl told Besser his family wanted him to go to prison — but with a sense of hope and purpose.

The 22-year-old St. Michael man had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killing of his father, a 16-year veteran of the Elk River Police force, and his brother at the home he grew up in. Two other murder counts brought by a grand jury were dropped, allowing Besser to avoid receiving two life sentences.

“Sixty-one years in prison without the possibility of parole would not be unjust,” Wright County Attorney Tom Kelly said. “I was moved by what Gwen Besser (your step-mother) said about mercy. She said, ‘Mercy is not getting the punishment you deserve.’

“She said, ‘Grace is getting the forgiveness you don’t deserve.’ You have your family to thank for that.”

The Besser family agreed to a plea agreement, something Kelly thought they should have a say in and took to them before it was finalized.

“Talk about turning the other cheek,” he said. “Moreover, they thought that was what Todd (Christopher’s father) would want.”

Then on May 14, Gwen Besser, with the support of many, welcomed more than 400 runners and walkers for the first ever Sunshine 5K in front of the Elk River public safety center to honor the memory of fallen officer Todd Besser.

The event raised more than $15,000 that will be split evenly between scholarships for high school graduates pursuing law enforcement or ministry and a donation to Backing the Blue Line, an organization of people who are there for injured and fallen officers and their families.

Park plans gain momentum in 2016

Park projects advanced on several fronts in 2016.

In Elk River, the grand opening of the William H. Houlton Conservation Area was held in September. Though not technically a park, the conservation area at 1801 Main St. consists of 335 acres of public land whose primary purpose is for hunting, fishing and conservation of the land and wildlife. Other permissible activities include bird watching and nature walks.

Other area park developments include:

Woodland Trails gets new name

Woodland Trails Park was renamed in November to Woodland Trails Regional Park to reflect its new status. The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission awarded Woodland Trails significant regional designation status in 2016. The 427-acre park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road.

City approves Hillside Park plan Star News file photo

Hillside Park in Elk River, under a plan approved this year, will become more sustainable and attractive to a wider array of users. The park is a destination for many mountain bikers.s

The Elk River City Council approved a plan for Hillside City Park in November. The city intends to make the park – a regional hub for mountain bikers – more sustainable and attractive to an array of skill levels and activities. The 79-acre park is located at 10801 181st Ave.

Skate park plan approved

The Elk River City Council approved the design of the proposed Orono Park skate park in October. The skate park proposal was part of a larger, $30 million community center referendum that failed in the November election.

The old skate park at Lions Park was removed for safety reasons in 2013.

River’s Edge expansion

Once the summer concert series wrapped up this past summer in downtown Elk River, construction crews began work Aug. 22 on a $417,803 expansion of the River’s Edge Commons Park.

The Elk River City Council on April 4 chose Sunram Construction Inc., a Corcoran-based contractor, to do the work.

Substantial completion was expected by Oct. 1 with final completion coming in the spring of 2017.

The expansion follows the recently adopted Parks Master Plan.

The project replaces the lower section of the exiting alley on the west side of the park, expanding a turf slope and stone seating to the area.

A new west stairway provides easy access from the upper parking lot to an expanded stage area. The failing wood retaining wall between the upper and lower parking lots is being replaced with a matching modular block wall.

This expansion will nearly double the seating capacity for the summer concert series and provide a venue for weddings.

Grams Regional Park

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved on May 17 a contract for engineering services with Damon Farber Associates to prepare design development documents for Phase I of Grams Park in Livonia Township.

The work will cost $55,542 for design, construction inspection and contract administration.

Phase I highlights will include trails connecting two residential developments to the regional park and boardwalks to span wetlands as well as signing and park benches. The estimated construction cost of the project is $550,000.

Sherburne County is considering developing the park as part of its five-year parks plan.