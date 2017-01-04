William James Konop, age 91, passed away on Saturday, December 31 at his Elk River home.

He was preceded in death by this parents Frank, Ethel, step-mother Lou and sisters Ruth and Blanche.

Bill was born on July 24, 1925 in Philbrook, MN to Frank and Ethel Konop. In 1943, he graduated High School in Glenwood, MN. That same year he was drafted, and served as a Navy Seabee in WWII in Iwo Jima, Japan. He was injured in the line of duty, and received a Purple Heart. Bill was discharged April of 1946 after his term in the Navy.

Bill married June Nyberg on March 11, 1958 and lived in Big Lake before moving to his permanent residence in Elk River, MN. The two were each other’s lifelong companions, and were blessed with three children Gregg, Kevin and Karen. Bill remained in Elk River, where he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years, served on the Elk River City Council, Elk River Lions Club, a member of the Elk River Eagles Club and was a well-known accountant and tax preparer. Bill was also involved with the American Legion, and the Elk River/Rogers VFW where he was an assistant gambling manager.

Bill is survived by his wife June of 58 years, his children Gregg (Kristine), Kevin, Karen (Jay), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 4-7 p.m., with a service to follow all at Dare’s Funeral Home 805 Main St. NW Elk River, MN. Interment will take place at Big Lake Cemetery on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212.

