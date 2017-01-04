Sting win five straight

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Spectrum girls basketball team has had a remarkable turnaround to their season. They started out 1-3, losing three straight after winning their first game 55-15. Since then, they have been able to rattle off five straight wins, which included the programs first ever tournament championship.

They traveled to Isle, Minn. to participate in a holiday classic, and first played Carlton on Wednesday, Dec. 28. They would come away with a 55-39 victory and advance to the title round, where they would go up against Isle. Jessica Hansen looking to distribute the ball to one of her teammates, she played a lot of minutes in the second half against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Sting was tied with Isle 28-28 at halftime, but were able to stifle their opponent’s offense in the second half of the game to secure a 56-39 win.

The girls’ next game was at home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the school and their fans wanted to honor the Sting before tip off. They held a celebration for the girls in honor of their tournament win, and, as head coach Cory Hund said, it was well deserved.

“When we won on Thursday, they were ecstatic,” Hund said of his team. “I wasn’t aware it was the first one ever for the program. They’ve worked hard. It’s been a long road, I’ve been coaching for a year or two now and they’re buying in. You can see them turn the corner and stuff, and they deserve the accolade. It was a good tournament win and hopefully we can build on it.”

They were able to continue the success they had in the tournament Tuesday night by defeating their opponents 51-34. The Sting were only leading 22-21 at halftime, but they were once again able to shutdown their opponent’s offense in the second half, something that is becoming this team’s calling card. Freshman guard Kristin Robbins led the Sting in scoring during their holiday tournament, scoring 36 in their two games. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

In their last three games, their opponents have scored 13, 11, and 12 points in the second halves. Hund knows that is a recipe for success and it all begins with the intensity and effort the girls have been playing with as of late.

“Effort and determination,” he explained. “We’re generally the smallest team, so it just takes heart and effort. They’re buying in, which is nice.”

The Sting will look to carry their 6-3 record into Friday’s game against Heritage Christian, who Hund knows will be one of the toughest tests his girls see this year.

“They’re very strong,” Hund said of Heritage Christian. “They’re one of the top teams, probably, in 1A in the state. So we’ll go out and do what we do. If it works it works, if it doesn’t we’ll try to do it harder.”