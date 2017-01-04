Hagel leads the way for Royals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers gymnastics team got back into the groove of things on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they hosted Cambridge-Isanti, a conference opponent. The Royals would end up dropping the meet 137.475 – 143.2, but there is still a lot of areas for them to improve and they appear to be moving in the right direction. Katelyn Hagel being congratulated by her teammates after scoring an 8.85 on the vault. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Katelyn Hagel led the way for the Royals all night, and it all started out on the vault where she scored an 8.85, the second highest score in the event. She also scored an 8.4 on the bars, 9.1 on the balance beam, and a 9.1 on the floor. She finished in third for the all-around, behind two Cambridge-Isanti girls, with a score of 35.45.

“We started off beam really rough but Hagel turned things around with her 9.1,” head coach Jenny Vargas said. “Hagel had a great meet last night. I am really happy to see her back in the all around and doing so well.”

Other highlights for the Royals during the meet were Lauren Krall recording an 8.825 and Megan Otten an 8.625 on the bars. Morgan Wallmow also had a good showing on the floor, coming away with an 8.95.

While the Royals varsity team had a rough showing on the balance beam, apart from Hagel, the junior varsity squad had a very strong showing in the event – recording some of their best scores of the season so far.