Denise Maureen Barker, 59, of Becker, MN, passed away Dec. 26, 2016 from a very aggressive form of lung cancer.

Denise donated her body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. She will be laid to rest at a later date.

Denise was born in Hennepin County in 1957 to Sharlene Baughman (Westphal) and Kenneth Westphal. Denise and her husband, Robert, raised llamas for the last 17 years. While raising llamas, Denise made many beloved friends. Denise also helped start the 4-H Lama Project through the University of Minnesota Extension. Through this program, and others, she worked with 4-H families in many different counties as a Lama Judge and through training and support.

For the last three years, Denise brought llamas to the Shoulak BreastFest, a cancer benefit held every year in mid-September in Ramsey, MN. To learn more about the festival, join the fight against cancer and meet a llama, go to www.shoubf.com.

Denise will be missed dearly by her many friends and family. She is survived in death by husband, Robert Barker; mother, Sharlene Baughman; siblings, Kent Westphal, Curt Westphal and Gina Hawkins; nieces and nephews, Jesse Lopez (Westphal), Angela Hokenson, Emily Hawkins, Matt Hawkins and Anna Messner (Westphal).

Memorials may be given to the Shoulak BreastFest.