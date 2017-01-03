Sting boys, girls win holiday tournaments

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Both the Spectrum boys and girls basketball teams took first in their holiday tournaments over the break. The boy were champions of the Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament and the girls won the Isle Holiday Tournament. The Spectrum Sting boys basketball team took first in the Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament. (Submitted photo)

On Dec. 29, the boys team beat Mounds Park Academy by a score of 78-51 to win the championship. Cole Elrod led all scorers with 25 points, and Max Lawrence had his highest scoring output of the season with 22 points. The Sting ended with four players in double figures, including Kelton Sundstrom and Travis Bondy chipping in 13 and 11 points respectively.

Spectrum will begin conference play this coming Thursday, Jan. 5, at Heritage Christian Academy. The game time is set for 7:30 pm .

The girls team moved into the championship game by defeating Carlton 55-39. Leading the way for the Sting in scoring was Freshman Kirstin Robbins, with a season-high 20 points. Tara Gleason added 11, Abby Thompson with seven, and Lorna Bechtel had six. Spectrum played strong team defense and rebounded well. Gleason corralled seven rebounds, while Bechtel grabbed six and Brittani Robbins pulled down five. As a team, Spectrum shot a season-best 43 percent from the field, and made 20 of 34 free throws.

“We played well”, Coach Cory Hund said after the game. “We have been trying to put a complete game together and this one was pretty close. Our shooting is coming around and the girls are working well as a team. It was a good win”.

The Spectrum girls basketball team took first in the Isle Holiday Tournament, their championship title in program history. (Submitted photo) The Spectrum girls won the championship trophy against the Isle Huskies the next evening by the score of 56-39. The game was close throughout the first half and was tied at 28-28 at the break. The girls came out strong in the second half, holding Isle to 11 points. Kirstin Robbins had 16 points, while Gleason added 13, and Thompson had 10. Spectrum shot 53 percent from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and 18-of-23 from the free-throw stripe, all of which were season highs. Lorna Bechtel had 11 rebounds, while Gleason, Erin Bozich, and Kirstin Robbins each had five. Bechtel also added six steals, while the team combined for 26 total.

“This was our best shooting game of the season and our defensive intensity was excellent”, said Coach Hund.

The trophy is on display in the school trophy case, and marks the first championship title for a girls basketball team at Spectrum.