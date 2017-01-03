Kenneth “Cow” Davidson Lockwood, 88, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 with his family by his side.

Ken was born in Globe, AZ to Helen and Kenneth Lockwood Sr.

Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Juanita; sister, Amy (Jim); daughter, Billie (Steve); sons, Shane (Carolyn), Shawn (Darcie), and Jon (Kayla); grandchildren, Reed (Maegan), Shanna (Jake), Andi (Charlie), Kendra, Kiara, Jax, and Kenniti; great-grandchildren, Mayhauna, Loren, Grace, and Tristan.

He was preceded in death by infant angel daughter, mother Helen, father Kenneth, and brother Pete.

Visitation was Monday, January 2, 2017, 5-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, January 3 at 11 a.m. all at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN. Private interment. Arr. by Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

