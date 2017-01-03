Gibas gets 100th win in title match

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River wrestling team traveled to Fargo, ND over their holiday break to compete in the annual Rumble on the Red tournament. They have been participating in it for a number of years now, but 2016 marked what head coach Bryan Klum called “the best team place we’ve ever had.”

As a team, the Elks finished 16th out of 72 teams, having a number of wrestlers advancing to the second day of the tournament. Casey Schilz took fourth in his weight class, with Brandon Kidd Jr. and LaFayette Bade also winning a number of their matches. Elk River senior captain Sam Gibas earned his 100th varsity win in the championship round of the Rumble on the Red tournament. (Submitted photo)

But this 2-day tournament was highlighted by senior captain Sam Gibas. Not only did he become the first Elk River wrestler to take first place in this tournament, but he did so in dramatic fashion, by earning his 100th career win in that championship match.

Entering into that tournament, Gibas and the other football players only had one match under their belts this season since they had to miss the first couple meets because the football season went so long, and their would-be second match was canceled.

“You do wonder – both with him, Casey and all the football players who had limited competition, actual mat time in live matches – if they would be able to push through for two days like that,” head coach Bryan Kulm said.

Gibas himself even questioned whether or not he would have the endurance necessary to go through a gauntlet of talent he was sure to face. The one match he had under his belt, he was able to pin his opponent in 26 seconds, so he wasn’t sure how he would hold up if he had to last for the entire six minutes in a number of matches.

“I knew my conditioning was good but I didn’t know how well it would be once I get down into the last periods and when I had to wrestle a full six-minute match,” Gibas explained. “A couple of matches, it was kind of tough – my conditioning – but for the most part I felt fine throughout the tournament. Any time you’re coming into a tournament with only one match on the year it’s going to be hard, but I think I wrestled well.”

Gibas first participated in the Rumble on the Red tournament when he was in eighth grade, and it has been a goal of his to place first there ever since. He came close a year ago when he placed fifth, but he he wanted more.

It just so happened that he was able to knock out two of the goals he had in one fell swoop by earning his 100th win and taking the championship by a score of 6-3 in the same match. Now, with the Rumble on the Red title and his 100th win out of the way, there is only one more thing on Gibas’ mind.

“State championship, I think that’s all that’s on my mind right now,” he said. “Get ready for the end of February and make a run for the state championship. That’s all I really care about now.”