Elks fall to No. 1 Stillwater, 1-4

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Friday, Dec. 30, was a night that hockey fans across the state of Minnesota were waiting for. No. 1 Stillwater was set to go up against No. 2 Elk River at the St. Louis Park Rec Center in a holiday classic. It was third and final day of the tournament and everyone packed the arena to see these two teams go head-to-head. Elk River’s Nate Horn celebrates his goal against No. 1 ranked Stillwater Friday night at the Holiday Hockey Classic. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The top-ranked Ponies struck first, scoring the lone goal in the first period, but the Elks would respond. Nate Horn received a pass from Max Michaelis, and was able to beat the opposing goaltender near the end of the second period to tie the game 1-1. Unfortunately for the Elks, it was all Stillwater for the remainder of the game.

They would get three goals in the final period of play, including an empty netter at the end, to take the game 4-1. Even though the score indicates a lopsided victory for the No. 1 ranked team in the state, it may have been much closer.

“It was two really good hockey teams playing last night,” said Elk River head coach Ben Gustafson. “It was a great atmosphere at the rink, and really, the only difference in the game, was they capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t. We didn’t score when they made mistakes. Really, that was the only difference in the game. It was a great hockey game, we only took one penalty, I think they only took one or two penalties, so it was a lot of 5-on-5. Like I said, two really good hockey teams and a great atmosphere.”

One factor that really hurt the Elks heading into the game was that one of their senior captains, Jax Murray, was unable to play. Murray was second on the team in points heading into the contest with nine goals and nine assists, but a pinched nerve in his back forced him to sit.

Gustafson said that Murray tried to warm up before the game, but told his coach he was unable to go after testing his injury out. That meant that a few other players would be forced into bigger roles against Stillwater, and the head coach was proud of their play. Senior captain Benton Maass battles in front of the Stillwater net. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

In fact, he was proud of the way his team played as a whole. They were disciplined and never quite, it was just a few plays here and there that made all the difference in the game.

“They were disappointed, but like I told the kids, I was very proud of them,” Gustafson began. “They gave everything they had and it’s not easy playing back-to-back-to-back nights. I was proud of them. They played really well for three straight days. There was no quit in them. Their effort was great, and they did everything that we talk about as coaches, to give them the best chance to win. Unfortunately, we didn’t score on the chances we had.”

The Elks fell to 10-2 on the season following the loss, but they know that they could easily be 11-1. They just needed to capitalize on a few more opportunities, and that’s why they’re hoping to see Stillwater again.

“We hope to see those Stillwater Ponies again sometime later in the year,” Gustafson said. “Hopefully in the state tournament.”