Elk girls take 2nd in holiday tournament

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls hockey team traveled to South St. Paul over the holiday break to play in a 3-day tournament at the Doug Woog Arena.

They started out by playing Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, and were able to come away with a 2-1 overtime win against one of the top-15 teams in the state. Reilly Springman was able to get the lone goal in the first period to give the Elks the lead, but Mounds View tied it up in the second, which forced an extra period of play after neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third.

7:46 into overtime, Raelyn Korinek was able to beat the opposing goaltender to advance her team into the winners bracket of the tournament. The Elks were then set to take on Hill Murray, a top-5 team, in the second round. Reilley Springman leaps in Andrea Westgaard’s arms after her teammate puts the Elks up 2-0 against Hill Murray. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was another hard-fought game, but the Elks were able to come out on top 3-1, with Rachel Dorff starting things off and then Andrea Westgaard scoring the next two goals for the Elks. Goaltender Megan Jung also had another really good night, stopping 26 of Mill Murray’s 27 shots.

“The girls did a nice job of defending,” head coach Dale Sager said after the game. “I think, by far, that’s been our best defensive hockey game we’ve played. We gave up 27 shots, but our girls did a really nice job keeping them to the outside, and Megan did a nice job with everything that got through. We did a really nice job tonight.”

While the defense did play great throughout the game, what may have been the most important factor in their win was the fact they were able to stay out of the penalty box. They only took one penalty all night, which was an off-setting penalty at the end of the game, so both teams remained at full strength.

The Elks had scrimmaged Hill Murray in November, so they knew first hand how dangerous their power play was. That’s why the coaches stressed playing disciplined hockey before the start of the game, and the girls were able to respond.

“Before the game, we talked about playing smart-physical hockey, where we can play physical but we had to stay out of the box,” Sager said. “The girls did a nice job with that. They played the body, kept girls to the outside, but nothing over the line with physicality.” Sophomore goaltender Megan Jung had a great holiday tournament, stopping 57 of the 60 shots she faced. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks played in this same tournament last year and lost to Blake in the championship game. They got the rematch they wanted, as Blake defeated Hibbing in the game following theirs, which meant the two teams would square off for first place for the second year in a row.

Unfortunately for the Elks, the results did not change much as they ended up losing 0-1. Blake scored 1:32 into the game, and that was all it took as both teams were kept off the scoreboard for the remainder of the night.

Even though they did not take first, this tournament was a great experience for the Elks. They faced three really good teams, and Sager knows that will pay off for his team down the road.

“We come down here because it’s good hockey,” the head coach began. “We played Mounds View (Thursday) night – a top-15 team – Hill Murray is a top-5 team, Blake’s the No. 1 team in Class A… We knew that we’d get three really good tests.”

The Elks now get a nice long break to rest up before the final stretch of their season, as they do not play until Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they host Andover.