Doris L. Kazeck

Doris Kazeck, age 98, of Elk River, died on Jan. 1, 2017 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.

Doris was born on May 28, 1918 in Superior, WI to the late Chester and Lula (Yates) Carpenter. In 1928, the family moved to Little Falls, MN. Doris attended grade school in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1936. She attended the St. Cloud State Teachers College and taught in elementary school in Morrison County. On May 29, 1941 she was united in marriage to Elvir A. Kazeck at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls.

She is survived by son, Dale A. Kazeck of Big Lake, MN; daughters, Ruth (Wayne) Traaseth of Elk River, MN and Jean Legge of Memphis, TN; daughter-in-law, Doris Kazeck of Laguna Woods, CA; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Donna) Carpenter of Ohio; several foster children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvir; son, Lloyd C.; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kazeck; sister, Verna M. Colbeck.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main Street NW, Elk River with visitation one hour prior to service.

Interment Randall Cemetery, Randall, MN.