School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

10/3/2016

Chair Steinbrecher convened the meeting at 5:30 p.m., school District Office.

Members Present: Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter

Members Absent: Sue Farber, Gregg Peppin, Holly Thompson

Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Superintendent; Jana Hennen-Burr, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Executive Director of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Executive Director of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Cory Franson, Director of Community Engagement and Community Education; Londa Chambers, Manager of Administrative Services

The board discussed the revised Energy Policy as being proposed by the Energy Committee. The revised policy will be presented for approval at the October 10 Regular Meeting.

The board reviewed superintendent salary data. They set the range at $175,000-$195,000. They will define the benefits package at a later date.

Superintendent Watkins reviewed a proposal from Ms. Mary Cecconi to develop a process and instrument to evaluate the ISD 728 School Board and another to evaluate the superintendent.

The meeting ended at 6:22 p.m.

Minutes prepared by

Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER,

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 31, 2016

637758