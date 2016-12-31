School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

9/26/2016

The meeting was called to order by Vice Chair Steinbrecher, 5:30 p.m., District Office.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Superintendent; Tim Caskey, Executive Director of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Greg Hein, Executive Director of Business Services; Cory Franson, Director of Community Engagement and Community Education; Londa Chambers, Manager of Administrative Services

Mr. Ken Dragseth and Ms Antionette Johns of School Exec Connect were present to discuss the superintendent search process.

The meeting ended at 6:30 p.m.

Minutes prepared by

Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER,

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

