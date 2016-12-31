School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE CLOSED MEETING THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

9/26/2016

Chair Steinbrecher convened the mtg at 8:20 p.m. at the ER City Hall.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services

This Closed Mtg was called to discuss the tentative agreements with the District 728

Coordinators Association and AFSCME Council 65 representing Teaching Assts and Paraprofessionals.

The mtg adjourned at 8:34 p.m.

Minutes prepared by

Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER,

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

