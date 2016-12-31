School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE CLOSED MEETING THE SCHOOL BOARD
ELK RIVER, MN
9/26/2016
Chair Steinbrecher convened the mtg at 8:20 p.m. at the ER City Hall.
Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services
This Closed Mtg was called to discuss the tentative agreements with the District 728
Coordinators Association and AFSCME Council 65 representing Teaching Assts and Paraprofessionals.
The mtg adjourned at 8:34 p.m.
Minutes prepared by
Londa Chambers
TONY WALTER,
SCHOOL BOARD CLERK
Published in the
Star News
December 31, 2016
637746