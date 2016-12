School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE

REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

9/26/2016

The mtg was called to order by Vice Chair Steinbrecher at 7:00 p.m. at the ER City Hall.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Walter moved/Farber seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Ms Kelly Stanton, Dir of Teaching & Learning, provided a report of the Worlds Best Workforce.

The School Board reviewed as a 2nd reading the draft of the revised Energy Policy.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the maximum 2016 preliminary levy for taxes payable in 2017. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Resolution providing for the Sale of General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2016A; and Covenanting and Obligating the District to be Bound by and to Use the Provisions of MN Statutes, Section

126C.55 to Guarantee the Payment of the Principal and Interest on these Bonds. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: approve the minutes of the 9/12/16 Regular Mtg and 9/19/16 Wk Session as presented; approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Miller, Leslie, RM, AVID Tutor, Resign; Carr, Tanya, TL, Building Site Council Chair, Resign; Donley, Laura, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Henrich, Jessi, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Maxey, Jodi, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Bauer, Sandy, RH, Cook Helper, Resign; Jedicka, Susan, SM, Kitchen Helper, Resign; Jellison, Victoria, ERHS, Kitchen Helper, Resign; St. Marie, Kathleen, SM, Kitchen Helper, Resign; Corrow, Curtis, L, Night Custodian, Transfer; Opay, Beverly, ZMHS, Parking Monitor, Retire; Grotte, Angela, RE, SPED Asst I, Transfer; Koles, Joshua, ERHS, SPED Asst I, Resign; Philippi, Lisa, M, Tech Teacher (.5 FTE), Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Pimiskern, Lisa, RE, Asst, Medical; Sizen, Teresa, ECFE, Asst, Medical; Mogler, Holly, CE, Bldg Sup, Medical; Geiser, Susan, RM, Cook, Medical; Herman, Kathryn, ZMHS, Counselor, Child Care Ext; Barthel, Gerald, TL, Custodian, Medical; Boelter, Gail, P, Custodian, Medical Ext; Schultz, Paul, SM, Custodian, Medical; Barthel, Julie, TL, Teacher, Medical Ext; Burda, Christine, ZMHS, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Koch, Joelle, TL, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Shepard, Kimberly, P, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care.

Certified Staff Appts Bottiger, Wendi, P, Title I Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 181 days; Devito, Kristen, TL, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 188 days; Harsh, Rebecca, RE, Tech Teacher, .13 FTE, 180 days; Hodson, John, ZMHS/VM/ERHS/ZE, DAPE Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 180 days; Lambach, Jill, ISCHS, Art Teacher, .40 FTE, 190 days; Ludvigson, Betsy, VM, ZAP Teacher, .20 FTE, 183 days; Ross, Katherine, VM/RM, FACS Teacher, .90 FTE, 190 days; Sawyer, Joanna, ZMHS, Counselor, 1.0 FTE, 9 days; Schrader, Kristen, W, Elem Teacher, .10 FTE, 190 days; Simonton, Sarah, O, Counselor, .50 FTE, 190 days; Stennes, Kyle, RM, Eng Teacher, .50 FTE, 39 days; Viegas, Nicole, L, PE Teacher, .05 FTE, 179 days; West, Jennifer, L, Ast Teacher, .03 FTE, 175 days; Wojcik, Tracy, RE, Music Teacher, .07 FTE, 187 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts HFC Klocker, Sarah, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE. ZE Cameron, Joan, Building Staff Devel Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Aubart, Amanda, Building Site Council Chair, 1.0 FTE; Feld, Stephanie, Elem News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Strege, Alicyn, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE; Nelson, Michele, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE. TL Herbert, Rebecca, Building Staff Devel Advisor, .50 FTE; Lewin, Kathleen, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; McGorry, Peter, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Derner, Linda, Elem Sch News Advisor, .50 FTE; Churchill, Nicholas, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Koch, Joelle, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Botts, Robin, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE. RM Belka, Rita, Building Staff Devel Advisor, .50 FTE; Wilsey, Tim, Environment Learning Ctr Advisor, .50 FTE; Larson-Udee, Tracy, MS Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE. RE Amundson, Tiffany, Building Staff Devel Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Swenson, Jeremiah, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE; Waldron, Jill, Elem Sch News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Hammerschmidt, Kelly, Elem Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Dokken, Tim, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE. RHS Murray, Hope, 3-Act Play/Mus Dir, 1.0 FTE; Eckberg, Samuel, 3-Act Play/Mus Asst Dir, .50 FTE/HS Vocal Mus, 1.0 FTE; Moore, Christopher, 3-Act Play/Mus Asst Dir, .50 FTE/HS Instrumental Music, 1.0 FTE/HS Jazz Band Dir, 1.0 FTE/Pep Band (Fall-Winter), 1.0 FTE; Worel, Kenneth, Building Staff Devel Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Harapat, Brian, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE/HS News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Seymour, Shalaine, DECA Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Moore, Janelle, DECA Advisor, .50 FTE/FEC Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Froemming, Ann, Dist Re-Licensure Chair, 1.0 FTE/Natl Honor Society Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Belka, Joe, Equipment Mgr, .50 FTE; Franz, Marc, Equipment Mgr, .50 FTE; Schrupp, Jonathan, HS LINK Leader, .50 FTE; Sevaldson, Jennifer, HS LINK Leader, .50 FTE; Anderson, Kristi, HS Speech Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Kaminsky, Kathryn, HS Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Roberdeau, Shaunna, HS Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Okland, Samuel, Knowledge Bowl Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Guggisberg, Allison, Multicultural Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Gauthier, Cyndy, 1-Act Play Dir, .50 FTE; Konkol, Anne, 1-Act Play Dir, .50 FTE; Getty, Marissa, Prom Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Gellerman, Joann, Ticket Mgr-Fall, 1.0 FTE; Miller, Chris, Ticket Mgr-Winter, 1.0 FTE; Sebghatti, Susan, Visual Arts Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Lapointe, Weight Train Advisor-Spring, 1.0 FTE; Thompson, Bethany, Weight Train Advisor-Winter, .50 FTE. ZMHS – Niebuhr, Brittney, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE; Pelot, Adam, Asst Football Coach, .85 FTE; Bloom, Monte, Future Educators Club Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Onstad, Amy, Building Site Council Chair, 1.0 FTE; Lee, Lauren, MS Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Smith, Timothy, HS Jazz Band Dir, 1.0 FTE/Pep Band, 1.0 FTE/HS Instrumental Mus, 1.0 FTE; Thomas, Katie, DECA, 1.0 FTE/Prom Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Feld, Joel, HS News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Nathe, Kelli, HS Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Leblanc, Jennelle, HS Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE/Natl Jr Honor Society Advisor, 1.0 FTE/Natl Honor Society Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Doran, James, Knowledge Bowl Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Beaver, Julie, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE; Haukos, Kelsey, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE. ERHS – Harmon, Reed, Asst Boys Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Benting, Bethany, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Breyen, Michael, Weight Train Advisor-Spring, 1.0 FTE/Weight Train Advisor-Winter, 1.0 FTE; Klasen, Randy, Equipment Mgr, 1.0 FTE; Rosner, John, HS Jazz Band Dir-Stage II, 1.0 FTE/HS Jazz Band Dir-Stage I, 1.0 FTE/HS Instrumental Mus, 1.0 FTE/Pep Band, 1.0 FTE; Brooks, Michelle, 3-Act Play/Mus Dir-Fall, 1.0 FTE/3-Act Play Dir-Spring, 1.0 FTE; Clemons, Melanie, 3-Act Play Asst Dir, .50 FTE/3-Act Play Asst Dir-Spring, .50 FTE; Durand, Mark, Robotics Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Nestrud, Rana, Visual Arts Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Weiler, Sonja, DECA Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Pietrowski, Emily, Asst HS Speech Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; McGowan, Troy, Knowledge Bowl Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Martell, William, Ticket Mgr-Winter, 1.0 FTE/Ticket Mgr-Fall, 1.0 FTE; Eskro, Scott, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Michener, Curt, Math Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Netzinger, Shane, HS Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Harmer, Allison, HS Speech Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Green, Denise, Trap Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Bartlett, Jennifer, Asst Girls Swim/Diving Coach, .50 FTE. P – Foss, Jennifer, Elem News Advisor, .50 FTE; Sheetz, Stacy, Building Site Council Chair, .50 FTE; Perry, Dawn, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Vita, Janet, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Miller, Julie, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Knaresboro, James, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE/Building Site Council Chair, .50 FTE; Greenhoe, Matthew, School Patrol Advisor, 1.0 FTE; H Harapat, Meagan, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Johnson, Mathew, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Badrawi, Mary, Elem Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE/Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE/Elem School News Advisor, 1.0 FTE. O – Jacobsen-Boyce, Susan, Building Staff Devel Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Dotterer, Teresa, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE; Thorp, Nicole, Elem Natl Honor Society Advisor, .50 FTE; Lavalier-Kortenkamp, Brenna, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Nelson, Jodi, Elem Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Hallquist, Elizabeth, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Monahan, Kim, School Patrol Advisor, 1.0 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Acker, Jodi, ZMHS, AVID Tutor, 5 hrs/day, 2 days/wk; Benting, Bethany, RM, AVID Tutor, .75 hr/day, 2 days/wk; Chapman, Robert, ERHS, AVID Tutor, 4 hrs/day, 2 days/wk; Lestrud, Melisa, ZMHS, AVID Tutor, 5.45 hrs/day, 2 days/wk; Generous, Lauren, CE, CE Mus Instructor, 6 hrs/wk; Ellingson, Chantel, CE, Child Care Wkr, 27 hrs/wk, 261 days; Kaut, Melynda, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Flatz, Bonnie, ZE, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Wenum, Cynthia, O, Cook Helper, 3.0 hrs/day, Student days; Wiggins, Laurie, SM, Cook Helper, 3.0 hrs/day, Student days; Hanson, Rebecca, CE, Coord CE Programs, 2.0 hrs/day, 80 days; Forsman, Sheila, ERHS, Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 87 days; Arnott, Dean, DW, ELC Nurse, 12.0 hrs/day, Varied days; Bisen, Lisa, RE, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Certa, Eva, W, Instruct Asst, .25 hr/day, Student days/Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Haus, Gwen, W, Instruct Asst, 1.50 hrs/day, Student days; Heyer, Cheryl, H, Instruct Asst, .25 hr/day, Student days; Johnson, Marie, ZE, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Kotzer, Leah, O, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Lindner, Tiffany, M, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Miller, Julie, P, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Paaverud, Sarah, M, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Staeheli, Christiaan, O, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Sycks, Linda, W, Instruct Asst, 1.50 hrs/day, Student days; Theisen, Jane, O, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Watkins, Karen, O, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Dugger, Kathleen, W, Media Asst, .25 hr/day, Student days; Fordahl, Hannah, CE, MS Soccer, 20 hrs/wk; Corrow, Curtis, L, Night Lead Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Chambers, Jada, ECSE, Registered Nurse, 3.0 hrs/day, 4 days/wk; Dalrymple-Pham, CE, School Readiness Instruct, 12 hrs/wk, 174 days; Thedens, Sarah, ECFE, School Readiness Instruct, 5.50 hrs/day, 177 days; Grotte, Angela, RE, Secretary, 3.0 hrs/day, 195 days; Jackson, Erin, P, SPED Asst I, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Lessard, Cathryn, P, SPED Asst I, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Muellenbach, Doreen, W, Supervision Asst, .75 hr/day, Student days;

accept the resignation of Holly Thompson from her appt of School Board Chair, effective immediately; and accept the appt of Shane Steinbrecher as School Board Chair effectively immediately for the remainder of the term of office; authorize the following to obtain district p-cards: Chris Hupalo, Head Custodian at PES; and Joyce Zerwas, Head Custodian at ERHS.

Peppin moved/Farber seconded the motion to amend Motion 16-35 to include a correction to the 9/12 Reg Mtg Minutes as follows: Dir Plantenberg-Selbitschka should be listed rather than Dir Farber as having reported on that evenings listening session. Approved.

The motion to approve amended Motion 16-35 was unanimously approved.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:16 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by

Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER,

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 31, 2016

637728