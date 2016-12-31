School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

9/19/2016

The mtg was called to order by Vice Chair Steinbrecher at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Sue Farber, Holly Thompson; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research and Assessment; Cory Franson, Dir of Comm Engagement and Comm Ed; Joe Primus, Asst Dir of Finance; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

The School Board discussed next steps relating to a boundary line issue raised by a parent group in the Albertville area.

Mr. Greg Hein, provided information relating to administrative and level 4 programming space, and grounds maintenance.

Mr. Joe Primus, Asst Dir of Finance, reviewed the preliminary levy certification.

The mtg ended at 7:48 p.m.

Minutes prepared by

Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER,

SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 31, 2016

637719