Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 71-PR-16-178

In Re: Estate of

Louise A. Parker,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 9, 2017, at 1:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Elk River, Minnesota, on a Petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents Will dated August 15, 2005, and for the appointment of Wayne A. Parker, whose address is 1817 Cypress Road, Saint Cloud, Minnesota 56303 as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 21, 2016

BY THE COURT

Pat Kuka

Court Administrator

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Gerald L. Hasselbrink, MN# 124321

6027 19th St N.

Saint Cloud, Minnesota 56303

Phone: (320)251-0222

Fax: 1-866-232-3713

[email protected]

Published in the

Elk River Star News

December 31, 2016, January 7, 2017

637582