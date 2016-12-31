Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF SHERBURNE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 71-PR-16-171

Estate of Lori Beth Martin,

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent have been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago and that the Decedent died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the probate of the Decedents last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

IT IS ORDERED that any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM, by this Court at 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River, Minnesota.

1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN.STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 12-8-2016

Pat Kuka

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Rebecca A. Trapp

Swenson, Nelson, & Stulz, PLLC

214 6th Avenue

Madison, MN, 56256

Attorney license No: 0305868

Telephone: (320) 598-7578

FAX: (320) 598-3701

Email: beckyatrapp(R)gmail.com

Published in the

Elk River Star News

December 31, 2016, January 7, 2017

637893