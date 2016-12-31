Notice of Public Hearings – SHERBURNE COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Sherburne County Board of Adjustment will meet at 6:00 P.M. January 12, 2017 at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive (13880 Highway 10), Elk River, Minnesota to consider the following applications. A hearing will not begin before the time set.

ARNE ENGSTROM:

Requesting a variance to the Subdivision Ordinance Section 11, General Regulations, Subdivision 1:2C which states Dead-end streets and roads shall be prohibited, permanent cul-de-sacs may be permitted where topography, woodlands, or public waters justify their use. Beginning from a single access point, cul-de-sacs shall not exceed fourteen hundred (1400) feet in length (as measured at a starting point at center of intersection to centerpoint of cul-de-sac) except where requested by the road authority, with concurrence of the county, for future road connection, and shall provide a terminal turn-around with a right-of-way radius of sixty five (65) feet. Applicant is proposing to have a road length of approximately 3600 feet. Legal: Meadowbrook Outlook A & B and part of S 1/2 of SE 1/4 ex the East 750 Sec 12, Twp 33, Rge 27 Big Lake Township 16.51 Acres General Rural District and near a Tributary Stream.

ARNE ENGSTROM:

Requesting a variance to the Subdivision Ordinance Section 11, General Regulations, Subdivision 1:2D which states Subdivisions with twenty three (23) lots or more shall have two or more accesses onto existing public roads or streets when counting lots under this provision, all existing and proposed lots shall be counted. The applicant is proposing to have 24 homes on the dead end street. Legal: Meadowbrook Outlook A & B and part of S 1/2 of SE 1/4 ex the East 750 Sec 12, Twp 33, Rge 27 Big Lake Township 16.51 Acres General Rural District and near a Tributary Stream.

Published in the

Star News

December 31, 2016

637772