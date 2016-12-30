Elks pass test of holiday tournament

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk river girls basketball team participated in a holiday tournament at Park Center Dec. 28 and 29.

They entered into the two-day stretch as the No. 4 team in the state with a 7-0 record. They have faced a number of top-tier teams throughout the season, but this holiday tournament probably tested them more than any portion of the season so far.

They had to go up against two very good teams in Park Center – ranked 9th in the state – and Orono on back-to-back nights. The Elks were exhausted, battered and tested, but they came out victorious.

They squared off against Park Center on Dec. 28, in what head coach Jeremy Digiovanni called a section-type atmosphere. Sidney Wentland picked up her game offensively, scoring 18 points against Park Center. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“I think there was a lot of buildup to the game. Both teams are highly ranked,” he began. “I think, not only did we know we had a good opponent, I think a lot of basketball fans realized it was a good matchup. It was the night game, the seven o’clock tip-off, so it was a kind of prime-time matchup. There was a lot of media coverage there, so it just made for a fun atmosphere.”

Their opponents came into the game with the plan of neutralizing Gabi Haack – the Elks leading scorer. They pressed, trapped and double teamed her throughout the game, which meant there was an increased opportunity for a number of other players.

Haack was still able to battle her way to a 27-point night, but Sidney Wentland and Ava Kramer joined her with 18 and 10 points a piece. But the player that may have made the biggest difference on the offensive end, according to the head coach, was Danielle Lachmiller.

“She was often times the one that they were leaving open when they were doubling Gabi, and she knocked down a couple three pointers, had a nice base-line drive for a layup,” Digiovanni began. “She ended up with nine points and if we don’t get those nine points out of her in that situation, the outcome is probably very different.”

The Elks actually trailed Park Center 33-36 at halftime, but were able to work their way back into the driver’s seat late, in a game that came down to the wire. And when the clock struck zero, it was the Elks who were on top with a 71-66 victory. Senior guard Ava Kramer was one of the key players to step up when their opponents focused on Haack. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

It was a hard-fought contest and it was clear that it took a toll on the girls when they took to the court the next day against Orono. Not only was there a lack of energy, but there was also a lack of bodies playing, as Kelsie Cox sat out with a minor injury.

She is, arguably, the Elks’ best defender, which meant the remaining starters would have their hands full when they went up against Orono’s Tori Andrew, an all-state caliber guard.

With Cox out, the duty of covering Andrew fell on the shoulders of Haack. She is primarily recognized for what she does on offense, and her ability to play defense is something that often gets overlooked.

“We decided to put Gabi on there because, physically, the two of them are very similar – both height wise, strength wise, quickness,” Digiovanni explained. “They know each other from summer basketball really well, so Gabi was excited to have that matchup and she did a fantastic job in a role that she doesn’t have a lot for us. We look to her offensively to carry a lot of the load. We put a lot of responsibility on her defensively today and that was a big part of why we were able to beat Orono. Just that fact that she provided us some defense on an all-state caliber player.” Gabi Haack once again led the Elks in scoring, but also had to step into a bigger role defensively. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The second game was another tough match for the Elks, but once again they came out on top, defeating Orono 65-59.

Back-to-back games like these are often difficult for athletes to play in because they are against tough teams, exhaust their bodies, and they do not have anytime to recover between games. But it is a good idea for the girls to get games like these in earlier in the season because it will help prepare them for what comes later.

“If we advance in the tournament in March, you never know what your schedule is going to be like. You could be ending up back-to-back there too,” the head coach began. “It’s good practice for us. It was good we played a day game (against Orono) because that’s out of our normal routine and you get into March you could be playing anytime of the day or night.”

The Elks now have plenty of time for some well deserved rest and relaxation, as their next game is not until Friday, Jan. 6, where they will travel on the road to Anoka in an attempt to keep their unbeaten streak alive.