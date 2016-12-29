Thomas “Red” Scanlon, age 62, of Ramsey, MN passed away peacefully at his home on December 26, 2016.

Preceded in death by his father, Patrick; father-in-law, Harlie Privette; and sister-in-law, Rita Scanlon.

Survived by wife, Ann; son, William; daughter, Mackenzie; mother, Cathy; brothers, Leon (Cheryl), Dale (Sue), Larry (Colleen); many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

Red enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin. Red was a longtime member of the Elk River Eagles Club.

Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m., visitation at 9 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 7101 – 143rd Ave. NW, Suite G, Ramsey, MN.